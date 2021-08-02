The Crow Reboot Director Weighs in on the Possible Release of His Adventure

✖

Filmmaker Corin Hardy had been working on the development of a new entry into The Crow franchise for years, with the adventure even having Aquaman star Jason Momoa attached as the lead, only for that project to ultimately fall apart, with Hardy noting that he's reluctant to reveal details of the narrative in a different medium as he's still holding out hope that the movie itself could happen one day. Hardy had even previously shared a photo of Momoa in the iconic Crow makeup, with that iteration of the project seemingly being scrapped entirely in 2018. The filmmaker recently directed multiple episodes of Gangs of London, which is out now on DVD and Blu-ray.

"It's a story that I'm just in love with and wedded towards and I put three and a half, four years of life into and love and blood and sweat and tears, and I have a ton of materials, so I don't know whether one day ... I suppose I'm not really wanting to show them because I still believe there will be a Crow sometime, but we'll see," Hardy confirmed with ComicBook.com. "I do think both James O'Barr's original Crow graphic novel and the subsequent other iterations of that character in the comic books, there's no reason not to do a lot more with that character, the concept of The Crow, the mythology of The Crow, and the tone and what that represents is still unique within the world we're in at the moment."

The original comic focused on Eric Draven being resurrected a year after he and his fiancée were murdered, with the supernatural spirit of a crow allowing him to enact his revenge on those who caused the deaths. The storyline was brought to life in a 1994 film starring Brandon Lee, who tragically passed away during production.

The concept was continued in various comic books and three feature films, all of which focused on characters coming back to life to seek revenge for those who had killed them. Interestingly, Hardy pointed out that it was the development of his The Crow that scored him the gig directing Gangs of London.

"It started a few years ago, I suppose, when I was working on my version of The Crow, [creator] Gareth [Evans] and I had become mutual friends online through mutual, I suppose, admiration of each other's work and lovers of genre. I think you gravitate together," Hardy pointed out. "You can know when someone's a true lover of certain movies that you also feel the same about, and that's what makes us come together, in a way. I wanted to pick his brains because I thought if I'm gonna do The Crow, we need to really balance a certain level of action and Gareth established himself as a master of that. He asked me about a show he was putting together called 'Gangs of London,' if I'd be able to do it, and eventually, I became available and got involved and did what I thought was an episode that became three that became four, and now I'm still making Season 2. It's become my life, which is unexpected, but I'm getting a thrill out of it."

In the series, for 20 years, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organization each year. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Joe Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati), to take his father’s place. If the situation wasn’t already dangerous enough, Sean’s assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime. Perhaps the one man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù), who up until now, has been one of life’s losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organization in London. It doesn’t end with the Wallaces though, there are shadowy higher powers at play.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Hardy's The Crow. Gangs of London is out now on Blu-ray and DVD.

