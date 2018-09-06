Sam Raimi-Produced Every House Is Haunted Scores The Nun Director

✖

Filmmaker Sam Raimi might be currently busy directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but that isn't stopping him from expanding his genre film legacy, as he's producing the new Netflix film Every House Is Haunted, which just secured The Nun director Corin Hardy to helm. Interestingly, Raimi produced the now-defunct Quibi series 50 States of Fright, which served as an anthology of urban legends unfolding across the country, with this new project being inspired by the short story "The House on Ashley Avenue," which comes from the collection Every House is Haunted. Hardy directs from a script by Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman.

Deadline describes the new film, "An insurance investigator tries to debunk claims that a couple’s death was caused by a haunted house, but his doubts are challenged by a psychic and the mysterious occurrences he witnesses with his own eyes."

Hardy's breakout hit was the 2015 creature feature The Hallow, which scored him the opportunity to helm The Conjuring spinoff The Nun. One of his most highly anticipated efforts in recent years unfortunately ended up being scrapped, as he was developing a new take on The Crow, which had Aquaman star Jason Momoa attached.

The outlook for a new take on The Crow was so promising that, at one point, it had a 2019 release date. The original 1994 The Crow has a passionate following among comic book fans, with the concept being continued over the course of three follow-ups, none of which managed to capture the success of the original. Even with the star power of Momoa attached, reported conflicts over the budget of the film, in addition to creative differences, led first to Hardy and Momoa exiting the picture before the project was pulled from Sony's release schedule entirely.

"I knew from the off, that the idea of making a new version of The Crow was never going to be for everyone because it is a beloved film," Hardy shared on social media when he left the project. "And I say that as someone in love with it myself. But I poured everything I had into the last 3.5 years of work, to try & create something which honoured what the Crow stood for; from James O’Barr’s affecting graphic novel, to Alex Proyas’s original movie, with great respect to Brandon Lee and with the desire to make something bold and new, that myself, as an obsessive fan, could be proud of. And with Jason Momoa, and my amazing team of artists & film-makers, we came SO close."

Stay tuned for details on Every House Is Haunted.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!