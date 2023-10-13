The Exorcist Reboot Director Says Production Will Start Very Soon

After bringing Halloween back to life with a new trilogy of films starring Jamie Lee Curtis, director David Gordon Green has now set his sights on another iconic horror property. The filmmaker is set to reboot The Exorcist for Universal and Blumhouse, giving it the same treatment as Halloween by finding a way to deliver a legacy story that connects to the original movie. The Exorcist is set to hit theaters late next year, and Green is currently preparing to rev up production on the highly anticipated project.

Halloween Ends, the final film in Green's Halloween trilogy, premiered on Wednesday night. On the red carpet, Variety caught up with Green and asked about his progress on The Exorcist.

#HalloweenEnds director David Gordon Green on working on #TheExorcist reboot: "[I'm] honored to step into something that's so valuable within cinema history." https://t.co/JnGDnAmRBE pic.twitter.com/ZbAZ3unAmk — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2022

"We start in a couple of weeks, ready to roll up our sleeves and dive into the next great franchise," Green said. "We've got an amazing cast coming together and scripts we're all excited about."

Ellen Burstyn, reprising her role from the original Exorcist, claims to have already shot some of her scenes for the reboot, but Green seems to be referring to the film's main production getting going by the end of the year.

In the same interview, the director said that he was honored to be working on yet another franchise that has become so important to the landscape of horror filmmaking.

"I'm honored to step into something that's so valuable within cinema history," he explained. "And knowing that there is a fanbase that is curious, aware, alert, potentially concerned to see what we're up to. What I like is, people say, 'Is it stressful?' No, it's exciting because I spent so much of my life making movies, and you're just begging an audience to tune in, or see what's going on, or buy tickets to the movie. With these, I've got stories to tell, I've got an imagination to express, and the way I can do that within these movies is an incredible opportunity. "

When Does The Exorcist Come Out?

Universal and its Peacock streaming service struck a huge deal to release the new trilogy of Exorcist films, the first of which is set to debut on October 13, 2023.

In addition to Burstyn, The Exorcist is set to star Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd. Halloween Kills co-writer Scott Teems worked on the script for The Exorcist alongside Peter Sattler.