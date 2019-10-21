Celebrities Reveal Paranormal Encounters for Travel Channel’s Famously Afraid

The Travel Channel continues to deliver audiences exciting paranormal content as we get closer to Halloween, with its latest series, Famously Afraid, exploring the various supernatural encounters that celebrities have had throughout their lives. The series is set to explore all manner of mysteries, ranging from possible encounters with spirits to confronting demons and even UFO sightings. The debut of Famously Afraid will prove that the Travel Channel isn’t limited to delivering audiences unsettling stories in preparation for Halloween, instead debuting in the week after the holiday. Catch the series premiere of Famously Afraid on Tuesday, November 5th at 10 p.m. ET.

“For many of these celebrities, it is the first time they are choosing to share their personal accounts with the paranormal,” Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel, shared in a statement. “From unexplainable encounters to strange run-ins with spirits, even superstars can have terrifying experiences with the supernatural, and we are excited to share these spine-tingling stories with Travel Channel’s viewers on Famously Afraid.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the premiere episode of Famously Afraid, America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel tells the story of how a spirit in his home targeted his young daughter. Then, Queer as Folk actor Hal Sparks recalls how he was able to connect a childhood encounter with aliens to one of his first jobs in the entertainment industry. Lastly, former Dance Moms stars Christi and Chloe Lukasiak detail how a tour through the famous LaLauire Mansion in New Orleans left them both scared beyond belief.

The first season of the series will star Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy), Tori Spelling (Beverly Hills 90210), Ed Lover (Yo! MTV Raps), Montel Williams (The Montel Williams Show), Kate Flannery (The Office), Richie Ramone (The Ramones), R.J. Mitte (Breaking Bad), Aubrey O’ Day (Danity Kane), Todd Bridges (Diff’rent Strokes), Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live), Willie Ames (Eight is Enough), Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Carson Kressley (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy), Fred Williamson (Athlete/Actor), Geraldo Rivera (News Host), Jason Gredrick (Iron Eagle), Jillian Rose Reed (Awkward), Patti Stanger (The Millionaire Matchmaker), John Melendez (The Howard Stern Show), Parker Stevenson (The Hardy Boys) Ty Pennington (Trading Spaces), Jake Busey (Stranger Things), Amber Rose (Model/Actress), Angie Everhart (Model/Actress), and Daisy Fuentes (America’s Funniest Home Videos).

In each episode, three celebrities tell their seriously scary tales with the paranormal and prove that no one is safe from the bizarre, unexplainable and frightening mysteries that lurk around every corner.

Tune in to the series premiere of Famously Afraid on Tuesday, November 5th at 10 p.m. ET.

