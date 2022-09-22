Fright Fest '22 Bringing Universal Monsters, Scream, and More Back to Theaters

While many horror fans might be scouring their favorite streaming services to find beloved titles to get them into the spirit of Halloween, Fathom Events is offering the opportunity to see beloved titles back on the big screen for select dates. Their upcoming Fright Fest '22 slate includes classic Universal Monsters films, contemporary classics, and compelling reimaginings of iconic figures. Coming weeks will see screenings of Poltergeist, The Mummy, The Bride of Frankenstein, Scream 2, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Creature from the Black Lagoon, and Phantom of the Opera. You can head to FathomEvents.com to see the full schedule of Fright Fest '22 events.

The schedule of upcoming Fathom Events horror screenings is as follows:

September 25th, 26th, and 28th

Poltergeist

"They're here!" A typical family in a quiet suburb of a normal California faces a frightening ordeal when its home is invaded by a Poltergeist. Late one night, 10-year-old Carol Anne Freeling (Heather O'Rourke) hears a voice coming from inside the television set ... At first, the spirits that invade the Freelings' home seem like playful children. But then they turn angry. And when Carol Anne is pulled from this world into another, Steve and Diane Freeling (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams) turn to an exorcist (Zelda Rubinstein) in this horror classic from director Tobe Hooper (Texas Chain Saw Massacre films) and producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg. This 40th-anniversary event includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.



October 1st

The Mummy (1932) & The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) Double Feature

Start your spooky season off right with this Universal Monsters double feature: The Mummy and The Bride of Frankenstein!

The Mummy features horror icon Boris Karloff in a legendary performance as the Egyptian, Imhotep, who is accidentally revived by a team of archaeologists after 3,700 years. It is revealed in a flashback that he was a high priest, embalmed alive for trying to revive the vestal virgin whom he loved, after she had been sacrificed. Alive again, he sets out on an obsessive -- and deadly -- quest to find his lost love. Featuring groundbreaking makeup by Jack Pierce and artful direction by Karl Freud to achieve a mysterious atmosphere, this terrifying classic inspired countless sequels, spoofs, and spinoffs that continue to fuel the legacy of the monster to this day.

In one of the most popular horror films of all time, The Bride of Frankenstein, Boris Karloff reprises his role as the silver screen's most misunderstood monster who now longs for a mate. Continuing exactly where the original left off, the critically acclaimed sequel introduces Dr. Pretorius (Ernest Thesiger) as a deranged scientist who forces Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) to help him create a companion for the monster. Once again directed by James Whale and adapted from Mary Shelley's classic novel, the sequel features outstanding makeup and special effects, instantly making the Bride of Frankenstein (Elsa Lanchester) one of the most recognizable monsters of all time.



October 9th and 10th

Scream 2 – 25th Anniversary

Away at college, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) thought she'd finally put the shocking murders that shattered her life behind her... until a copycat killer begins acting out a real-life sequel. Now, as history eerily repeats itself, ambitious reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), Deputy Dewey (David Arquette), and other Scream survivors find themselves trapped in a terrifyingly clever plotline where no one is safe or beyond suspicion.

October 23rd and 27th

Bram Stoker's Dracula – 30th Anniversary

From Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola comes the remake of the classic and chilling tale about the devastatingly seductive Transylvanian prince (Gary Oldman) who travels from Eastern Europe to 19th-century London in search of human love. After centuries alone in his crumbling castle, Dracula's taste for humanity has grown bold with desire, drawing him out of seclusion. When the charismatic Dracula meets Mina (Winona Ryder), a young woman who appears as the reincarnation of his lost love, the two embark on a journey of romantic passion and horror. Using "illusionary" special effects and the considerable talents of his cast, Coppola has orchestrated a fresh and provocative presentation of the story, while remaining uncommonly true to the source material. Using "illusionary" special effects and the considerable talents of his cast, Coppola has orchestrated a fresh and provocative presentation of the story with a screenplay by James V. Hart that remains uncommonly true to the source material.

This anniversary event includes a special look at extended and deleted scenes from the film.



October 29th

Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) & Phantom of the Opera (1943) Double Feature

Perfectly blending Universal's classic monster heritage with the science-fiction explosion of the 1950s, Creature from the Black Lagoon tells the mythical story of a dangerous half-human, half-fish creature lurking in the depths of the Amazon. After discovering a unique prehistoric claw fossil on an expedition deep in the jungle, scientists investigate its origins which lead them directly to a mysterious creature. Led by ichthyologist David Reed (Richard Carlson), the men try to capture the monster who has become obsessed with David's assistant, Kay (Julia Adams). Originally released in 3D, this thrilling adventure inspired sequels, TV series, and more that continue to strengthen the monster's legacy to this day.

One of the most popular stories of all time, Gaston Leroux's Phantom of the Opera is the legendary horror tale starring Claude Rains as the masked phantom of the Paris Opera House. Following a tragic accident that leaves him disfigured, crazed composer Erique Claudin transforms into a masked phantom who schemes to make beautiful young soprano Christine Dubois (Susanna Foster) the star of the opera and wreak revenge on those who stole his music. A heroic baritone (Nelson Eddy) tries to win the affections of Christine as he tracks down the disfigured "monster" who has begun murdering those who resist his mad demands. Inspired by the original 1925 silent version, this lavish Technicolor production remains one of the most unforgettable adaptations ever to be filmed.





