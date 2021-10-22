Disney Channel Releases Slate of Halloween Programming

With October right around the corner, there are a number of ways that Disney fans will want to get into the spirit of the spooky season, and while there are streaming services that put various beloved titles at your fingertips, the Disney Channel has plenty of offerings to deliver thrills and chills. Kicking off next week, the network will broadcast various family-friendly frights each night, with the event also including the premiere of the all-new sequel Under Wraps 2. You can check out the full slate of Halloween-themed programming below before the event kicks off on Sunday, September 25th.

Per press release, "Disney, the leader in kids and family entertainment content, will present a pumpkin-spiced brew of Halloween stories that inspire and connect kids ages 2-14. Each day for more than a month, Disney Channel's 'Calling All The Monsters' and Disney Junior's 'Trick or Treats' programming events will serve as the premiere destination for Disney Branded Television's Halloween-themed content, including the debut of the new Disney Channel Original Movie Under Wraps 2 and new Halloween-themed Raven's Home, BUNK'D, The Villains of Valley View, Eureka!, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, and Firebuds episodes and marathons for the whole family to enjoy from Sunday, September 25th through Monday, October 31st.

"In its world premiere on Sunday, September 25th (8 p.m. ET), Under Wraps 2, the sequel to the eerie-sistibly fun Halloween Disney Channel Original, picks up as Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon) and Amy (Sophia Hammons) are getting ready to attend a Halloween-themed wedding. However, plans soon go awry when the three friends discover their mummy pal Harold (Phil Wright) and his beloved Rose (Rryla McIntosh) may be in danger. Under Wraps 2 will premiere on Friday, September 30th on Disney+.

"Beginning Monday, September 26th, Disney Channel will air Halloween-themed movies every weeknight (8 p.m. ET), including fan favorites Hotel Transylvania, Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3, Halloweentown, and Halloweentown II."

Disney Channel will premiere chilling and thrilling episodes of hit series, including:

BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes – "Bunkhouse of Horror"

Sunday, September 25th, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Disney Channel



A mysterious handyman tells the camp three spooky stories set on the ranch involving a cursed bracelet, a possessed scarecrow, and a magic wishing well.

Hamster & Gretel – "The Nightmarionette"

Saturday, October 1st, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Disney Channel

Hamster and Gretel battle a villain who projects people's greatest fears before their eyes. With Kevin and Fred's help, Gretel must face her biggest fears in order to defeat him.

The Villains of Valley View – "Havoc-ween"

Sunday, October 2nd, at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel

Wednesday, October 12th on Disney+

Amy brings her mischievous body-snatching grandma to a party. Vic and Eva scam kids out of their candy until they come across a villain even bigger than themselves.

Raven's Home – "A Girl Called Tasha"

Sunday, October 2nd at 8:30 p.m. ET on Disney Channel

Wednesday, October 19th on Disney+

Alice uses a spell to bring her doll, Tasha, to life. But when Tasha refuses to return to being a doll, Alice must enlist the help of Booker, Ivy, and Neil.



The Worst Witch – "The Three Impossibilities," Season 4 Premiere

Friday, October 21st, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Mildred must complete the Three Impossibilities by sunset in order to return to her old look, but first, she must find out what they are.

The Worst Witch – "The Witching Hour Part 1/The Witching Hour Part 2," Two-Part Season Finale

Monday, October 31st, at 4 p.m. ET

Mildred is banished to Wormwood when her spell design goes horribly wrong, as Agatha uses Ethel to help seize power at Cackles. Agatha's victims in vanishment will be recycled at midnight -- unless Mildred and Co. can find a way to restore Miss Cackle to herself.

Viewers are also invited to Disney Channel for:

Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride – Sunday, October 9th at 7 p.m. ET

Spookiz - Wednesday, October 19th at 1 p.m. ET

ZOMBIES 3 Alien Stories - encore special event, Sunday, October 30th at 7 p.m. ET

For preschoolers and parents/caregivers, special Halloween-themed episodes of favorite Disney Junior series premiere during a "Trick or Treats" week-long event beginning Sunday, September 25th, including:

PJ Masks – "Trick or Treat/Trick or Treat Part II"

Sunday, September 25th at 11 a.m. ET on Disney Junior

Orticia gets carried away by tricking, not treating.

Minnie's Bow-Toons – "A Dark and Stormy Night at the Party Palace"

Sunday, September 25th at 11:25 a.m. ET on Disney Junior

Daisy's imagination gets the best of her when she mistakes a cute skunk for the Spooky Doodle Stink Monster.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – "The Magic Mansion"

Monday, September 26th, at 11 a.m. ET on Disney Junior

The Great Goofini tries a new magic trick using Daisy's favorite stuffed animal.

Eureka! – "Eurek-Or-Treat"

Tuesday, September 27th, at 11 a.m. ET on Disney Junior



Eureka's life-like spikosaurus costume gets stolen by a real spikosaurus.

Puppy Dog Pals - "The Pumpkin King/The Elf Who Halloween'd"

Wednesday, September 28th, at 11 a.m. ET on Disney Junior

When the pumpkin king crown goes missing, the pets make it their mission to find it. Then, an elf friend is in town to experience Halloween, but the pets try too hard to show him how to have fun.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – "Fifty-Foot Pluto!"

Thursday, September 29th, at 11 a.m. ET on Disney Junior

Pluto becomes giant-size when he tries to help Franken-Pete get ready for the pumpkin carving contest.



Firebuds – "The Not-So Haunted House/Halloween Heroes"

Friday, September 30th, at 10:30 a.m. ET on Disney Channel and 11 a.m. ET on Disney Junior

The Firebuds host a not-so-haunted house for little cars, but Iggy and Rod crash the party. Then, the Firebuds stop a Halloween candy bandit.

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer (Give Me Liberty) guest stars as Jayden's sister, Jazzy and LaChanze (Broadway's The Color Purple) recurs as Jayden's mom, Jenna.

Additional Disney Junior Halloween episodes throughout the month include:

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – "Ghosts of Haunted Gulch"

Friday, October 7th, at 11 a.m. ET on Disney Channel and 12 p.m. ET on Disney Junior

Mickey and the gang get a call from Mayor Clarabelle, who needs help clearing spooky ghosts out of Sunny Gulch.

GRAMMY-nominated country singer Mickey Guyton recurs as Wanda Warbler.

Dino Ranch – "The Creepy Cryosaur"

Friday, October 14th, at 9:45 a.m. ET on Disney Junior

In the episode, Clara Tinhorn tries to scare the junior ranchers during their pumpkin patch harvest and gets a taste of her own medicine.

Beginning Sunday, September 25th, Disney XD will present Halloween-themed episodes of fan-favorite shows:

GhostForce Season 1 finale week is Monday, October 3rd through Friday, October 7th, with new episodes daily on Disney XD at 5 p.m. EDT



Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride on Sunday, October 16th, on Disney XD at 7 p.m. ET



A ZOMBIE-thon special on Monday, October 17th, on Disney XD at 8 p.m. ET

Toy Story of Terror will be presented throughout the month of October

Disney Channel's Halloween programming kicks off on Sunday, September 25th.

