Netflix Launches Its "Streams & Screams" Hub for Halloween Horror

Netflix offers audiences a variety of horror movies and TV shows all year long, but to make everything a bit easier for subscribers, the streamer has compiled all of the best titles to get audiences in the spirit of Halloween on their new "Streams & Screams" hub. With more weeks to go until Halloween's official arrival, the streamer still has some frights in store for subscribers, so while the debut of this hub doesn't bring with it any fresh reveals of content, it does offer up viewers a different way to browse their horror offerings, thanks to unique genre categories.

Viewers can scroll through categories like "Teen Screams," "Zombies, Vampires and Ghouls," "Horror Hidden Gems," "Family Halloween Treats," "Slashers and Serial Killers," "This Place Is Evil," "Modern Horror Classics," "Horror Reimagined," "Witchcraft & the Dark Arts," "High Brow Horror," and "Halloween Comedies."

Each section is heavily populated with Netflix originals, while also offering up a handful of titles that aren't exclusive to the service.

Luckily, with how much time we have before Halloween, this means that there are more Netflix originals on the way to help fans get into the spirit of the season.

On October 5th is an adaptation of Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which is described, "When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell) befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone in this supernatural coming-of-age story that shows that certain connections are never lost."

On October 7th is The Midnight Club, which is described, "At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories -- and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond. Based on the 1994 novel of the same name as well as other works by Christopher Pike."

On October 25th is Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, which is described, "In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro."

