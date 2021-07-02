Fear Street Trilogy Blooper Reel Released by Netflix

✖

With all three Fear Street movies now available for streaming on Netflix a super-sized blooper reel for the trilogy has been released online by the service. Encompassing moments from all three movies, the three-minute long gag-reel shows off some hilarious moments from the baby pigs in 1666 to some unintended weapon breaking during one of the many gruesome murder scenes. Considering the heavy themes and extensive blood shed seen in the movies, perhaps a couple of laughs between takes will help some viewers find solace in the sheer amount of fun that the cast was having while making the trilogy. Check out the video yourself below!

Those who found themselves loving the trilogy and hoping for more should know that director Leigh Janiak is in your corner and wants to make it an all-new cinematic universe. Speaking with IndieWire, Janiak said: "One of the exciting things about 'Fear Street' is the fact that the universe is big and allows for a lot of space. One of the things that I talked about before I was hired was that we have a potential here to create a horror Marvel [Cinematic Universe], where you can have slasher killers from lots of different eras. You have the canon of our main mythology that’s built around the fact that the devil lives in Shadyside, so there’s also room for everything else."

"I think that my hope is that audiences like it enough that we can start building out [more], we can think about what another trilogy would be, what stand-alones would be, what TV would be," Janiak continued. "I don’t even think about it like TV or movies exactly anymore. That’s the great thing about Netflix and about what 'Fear Street' is, which is kind of a hybrid new thing. I’m excited about the possibility of what else can happen."

She added, "I really started getting excited about a ’50s slasher movie, which I haven’t really seen and what that means ... It’s just cool to think about the different eras and what’s possible as a horror fan."

The three Fear Street movies proved to be big successes for Netflix (having acquired them from the Disney-owned 20th Century Fox) with each entry landing in the streamer's Top 10 every week they were released. Each film in the series also brought in increasing criticial responses with Fear Street Part One: 1994 earning 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 nabbing 89%, and the finale Fear Street Part Three: 1666 earning 93%, all of them "Certified Fresh."