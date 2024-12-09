Final Destination 6 Gets Release Date (And It’s Sooner Than We Thought)

The sixth Final Destination movie is now slated for release on May 16, 2025. It’s titled Final Destination: Bloodlines, and it is now the only major studio movie scheduled for that weekend, according to a report by Variety. As close as the release is, we still don’t know much about the story Bloodlines hopes to tell.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has been in the works since 2019, but it has had some serious obstacles along the way. After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes and changes to the corporate structures behind the studios, it finally wrapped filming back in May of this year. Up until now, the movie had no release date but it was suddenly scheduled in place of the upcoming J.J. Abrams mystery Flowervale Street. Flowervale Street in turn was moved to March of 2026.

Final Destination: Bloodlines was written by Jon Watts, Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, and directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. All five are new to the franchise, and so far the only confirmed returning cast member is Tony Todd, reprising his role as William Bludworth. Considering all the new faces and the long gap since Final Destination 5 in 2011, Bloodlines has been described by some as a reboot, though producers have favored the word “re-imagining.”

The cast also includes Brec Bassinge, Teo Brione, Kaitlyn Santa Juan, Richard Harmo, Anna Lor, Owen Patrick Joyne, Max Lloyd-Jone, Rya Kihlsted and Tinpo Lee – all in undisclosed roles. In a 2020 interview with Digital Spy, producer Craig Perry said that the new movie would be set “in the world of first responders” such as EMTs, firefighters and police officers. It’s unclear if that premise is still in place after years of re-working. Additionally, a source close to the production told Bloody Disgusting that it will dig deeper into William Bludworth’s backstory and his connection to death, including flashbacks to his childhood.

So far, the biggest headline about Bloodlines provides a lot of hope that the franchise is in good hands. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lipovsky and Stein secured the gig as directors with a legendary stunt in a Zoom meeting with studio execs. They staged a cinematic accident on their end just like the ones that always take place in these movies, using pre-recorded special effects to make it look like they had been killed on camera. This display of passion for the series earned them the job.

The results will be on the big screen soon enough. Final Destination: Bloodlines will be in theaters on May 16, 2025. Previous installments are available to rent or purchase on PVOD stores, but only the fourth movie – The Final Destination – is available via subscription on Max.