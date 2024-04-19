Devon Sawa Reveals Why He Didn't Return for Final Destination 2

Unlike most of his co-stars, Devon Sawa made it out of the end of Final Destination alive. Considering the way horror movies tend to go, fans likely expected him to return for the sequel that premiered three years later. Not only did Devon Sawa not appear in Final Destination 2, the movie went out of its way to just say that he died at some point in-between the two movies (a character reveals he died from a brick falling off a building and hitting him in the head). So why didn't Sawa appear? Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview to talk about Chucky season 3, we asked Sawa the question to learn why he didn't appear.

"It just didn't work out. I wasn't in...I just wasn't really capable of working," the actor said. "Then I took some time out of the business. My agents talked to the producers. They ended up discussing going a different way. Maybe I thought I'd come back for the third, but then I never... it just didn't work out. There was no hard feelings with anybody. I've seen every single movie since I went to a couple of the premieres. They're great films. I'm very happy for them. Teo, who played my son in the first season of Chucky, is actually going to be one of the leads in the newest one, and I can't wait to see him. It couldn't have happened to a better guy. I think he's a super talented young fellow, so yeah, I love those films."

After Sawa exited the series and the franchise got more popular, the tone began to shift. Though the first movie focused on matter-of-fact accidental deaths that were very practical in nature while filming, the sequels went another way. Audiences responded of course, hooting and hollering as CG heads got lopped off my roller coasters, but Sawa noted that if he ever did return to the franchise, he hoped it would go back to its roots.

"I think the first one was the most psychological thriller of all of them because it came from the guys that came from The X-Files world. It was originally an X-Files episode that was turned into a movie, and so it had that supernatural sci-fi element to it. I think before we started learning how to use CGI so well, and then that's where it started to veer into is how many heads can we chop off and everything. Final Destination 5 was done in 3D, and it was done exceptionally well. I remember seeing all that stuff flying down from the bridge in 3D, and it was done perfectly. Look, it's evolved. It's a different film. I think if I did ever revisit Final Destination, I would hope it would go back to a somewhat supernatural feel. I'm just happy to be a fan right now."

