Tony Todd Claims He Let Go of the Idea of a New Final Destination, But Would Gladly Return to the Series

Nearly two decades ago, Final Destination landed in theaters and reinvented what fans could expect from a horror film focusing on teen-aged protagonists. Rather than having the heroes square off against some manner of killer, the teens were confronted with death itself, which always proves an inescapable fate. The film inspired four sequels, all of which depicted the main characters meeting their demise in a number of gruesome ways. Horror icon Tony Todd played the role of a creepy mortician in the series and, despite the last installment in the series debuting in 2011, expressed his interest in potentially returning to the franchise if a new iteration comes together.

“As far as Final Destination and its creator, Jeffrey Reddick, are concerned, whenever Jeffrey calls, because of our friendship, I have to listen,” Todd recently admitted to Forbes. “It’s been eight years since the last Final Destination. We thought we would have had one before now and there was a tremendous amount of lobbying about three years ago but we just let it go.”

He added, “However, as things do in Hollywood, people often go back to the tried and the true. It’s something of a double-edged sword. Yes, I would like to be involved in something that would hopefully be a blockbuster, but I’m interested in seeing new filmmakers telling new stories and to able to help them do that.”

While there might not currently be concrete plans for the franchise’s future, a report emerged earlier this year that Piranha 3DD and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan had been tapped to pen a script for a reimagining of the concept.

Back in January, Todd expressed his disappointment that it’s been so long without a new installment, yet also understood why a new entry hadn’t come to fruition.

“I am [surprised] but I know why there hasn’t been [another sequel],” Todd confessed to Bloody Disgusting. “It’s really an expensive film to shoot. Just getting whatever accident set pieces, like for example part two with the whole traffic accident, that took a good five weeks to shoot and at least 20 million bucks. So there are other films like the Annabelle films which just focuses on a doll that they can shoot for a lot cheaper and still make money.”

