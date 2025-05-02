I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot Director Finally Addresses 24-Year-Old Mystery

For nearly a quarter-century, horror fans have pondered a puzzling question about the fate of characters Julie James and Ray Bronson from the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. The shocking final moments of the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer appeared to seal their doom, with Julie being dragged under a bed by a hook-wielding killer while Ray brushed his teeth obliviously nearby. With Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. confirmed to reprise their iconic roles in the upcoming fifth installment, fans have rightfully wondered: how can these characters return when they seemingly perished in that spine-chilling cliffhanger? Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has finally provided an answer that resolves this longstanding mystery while paying homage to the series’ legacy.

“So the way that I’ve approached the franchise is that I feel like those final scenes in the first two movies live outside the canon,” Robinson explained to Entertainment Weekly, pointing out a pattern in the series. “Because in the first movie she gets attacked through the shower, through the glass door, and in the second movie, she gets pulled under the bed. So they’re both alive and well, and what I will say is that we have continued the tradition in our film.”

This creative decision allows Robinson to explore how trauma has shaped these characters over the past three decades. According to Prinze Jr., Ray has evolved into a somewhat embittered bar owner rather than the ambitious fisherman he once aspired to be. “Catching up with Ray, you see how that has shaped him into the position he’s in now. He loves his town and not everyone else does, in his view, and he’s a little grumpier with the way the world has treated him since [the 1997 Southport Massacre],” the actor told the outlet.

The new film, simply titled I Know What You Did Last Summer, follows a fresh group of teens who find themselves stalked by a vengeful killer after covering up an accidental death. Julie and Ray, drawing from their traumatic experiences, serve as their mentors. “This movie is definitely about them. Each of them has a person in the younger cast that they are connected to, and it is about them helping all five of these kids move through this,” Robinson revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

Robinson also addressed another lingering question about Karla Wilson, the character portrayed by Brandy Norwood, who survived the second film alongside Julie and Ray. “Here’s what I feel like I can say without spoiling anything. We do find out what happened to her,” the director teased, adding, “I’m a huge fan of this franchise, and I came at this as a huge fan of this franchise. So that’s all I’ll say.”

The new cast, which includes Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Jonah Hauer-King, and Tyriq Withers, reportedly showed tremendous respect for the original stars. “The energy when both of them got to set was crazy,” Robinson recalled. “It was so fun, and there was so much reverence for both of them.”

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer opens in theaters on July 18th, promising to deliver both nostalgic thrills for longtime fans and fresh scares for newcomers.