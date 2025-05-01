One of the Best Psychological Horror Movies Ever Is Finally Streaming (But There’s a Catch)

For one reason or another, some movies are just much harder to find on streaming than others. This happens quite a bit in the horror genre, with movies from past decades feeling completely absent from major streaming services and fans can’t figure out why. Like underground found footage hit The Poughkeepsie Tapes, which spent years only available as a Blu-ray before popping up on Prime Video last month.

On Thursday, another hard-to-stream movie arrived on a big service, surprising horror fans everywhere. The film in question is Jacob’s Ladder, the widely loved psychological horror film from 1990. The start of May saw Jacob’s Ladder added to Shudder’s streaming lineup, putting the film on the most prominent horror service around. Starring Tim Robbins, Jacob’s Ladder found a few dedicated fans back when it was first released, but the movie really took on a life of its own in the height of video stores and the VHS.

The fanbase has substantially grown in the last three decades, and Shudder has now made Jacob’s Ladder more accessible than it has been in quite a while. Unfortunately, the movie’s arrival on Shudder comes with a bit of an asterisk.

Shudder just announced all of the titles both coming to and leaving the service over the course of May. Jacob’s Ladder is one of the movies that was added to Shudder at the start of May 1st, but it is also listed to depart the lineup on May 31st. So horror fans have exactly one month to stream Jacob’s Ladder before it’s gone.

What’s New on Shudder in May?

There are plenty of new additions coming to Shudder in May, including a slew of films that were arrived with Jacob’s Ladder at the start of the month. You can check out the complete list of Shudder’s May offerings below.

May 1st

Jacob’s Ladder

Overlord

Tremors

They Call Her Death

The Devil’s Business

In the Flesh S1-2

Itim (The Rites of May)

May 2nd

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Episode 7.03 (Live)

May 3rd

City of the Dead (1960)

May 5th

Contracted

Venom

Pieces

Cannibal Holocaust

Cannibal Ferox

A Night of Horror Vol 1

May 9th

The Ugly Stepsister (Shudder Original)

May 12th

Rust Creek

Pontypool

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched

Eyes of Fire

The White Reindeer (1952)

Litan

Blood on the Stars

Coda

Lady Stay Dead

May 19th

Lady Vengeance

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance

The Whip and the Body

Dead End Drive-In

May 23rd

The Surrender (Shudder Original)

May 30th

Vampire Hunter D