New Scream Confirms Family Connection to Fan-Favorite Character

The official trailer for the upcoming Scream confirmed that relatives of previous killers in the franchise were being targeted by a new Ghostface, with the film’s viral marketing campaign recently confirming that two of the new characters in the film are the niece and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s fan-favorite character Randy. To support the release of the film, promotional materials for the “Woodsboro Horror Film Club” have been circulating online, which includes an “official” TikTok account for the club. It was this TikTok account that recently posted a video confirming that Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad’s (Mason Gooding) last name is Meeks-Martin, affirming that connection to Randy. The new Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

Audiences first met Randy in the original Scream, which would go on to be Kennedy’s breakout role. Using his years of horror-film expertise, Randy helped lay out the rules for the rest of the characters about how they could survive a slasher film. Randy would ultimately get killed in Scream 2, though also had an appearance in Scream 3 by way of a pre-recorded video. In Scream 3, Heather Matarazzo played Randy’s younger sister Martha, though it’s unknown if she is the mother of Mindy and Chad.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (‘Sidney Prescott’), Courteney Cox (‘Gale Weathers’), and David Arquette (‘Dewey Riley’) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Virtually ever since his on-screen demise, fans have been hoping that Randy could make a miraculous return, largely due to his murder taking place behind closed doors in a van. Despite those hopes from fans, Kennedy himself confirmed that he’s not coming back anytime soon and that the legacy of the character’s demise reflects how strongly fans had connected with Randy.

“If I was in the mythology, I think my mythology is strong because I’m not in it, you know what I mean? So if I came back, it could bastardize it. But if there was a plausible way that wouldn’t piss off the audience, it might be interesting to entertain,” Kennedy confirmed with ComicBook.com. “But, as of right now, I believe I’m deader than dead, and I think that’s what makes it good is the fact that you are dead and that’s why it’s strong because you died. You were one of the good ones and maybe you shouldn’t have went, but that’s what life is. It’s pain. Sometimes things happen, you can’t explain. And that’s why it resonates so much with people because of that.”

The new Scream lands in theaters on January 14, 2022.

