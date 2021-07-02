The Forever Purge Star Ana de la Reguera Says Comedies are Harder and Scarier

✖

With the near back-to-back release of The Forever Purge and Army of the Dead, actress Ana de la Reguera seems poised to be a major face in horror. Coincidentally these two movies were shot almost one after the other back in 2019 and are only being released now, and speaking with ComicBook.com about the upcoming Blumhouse sequel we asked if she was ready to star in something a little more chill and where her character isn't constantly in danger. Her answer was surprising where she revealed that sandwiched between her horror-action titles were two comedies, and frankly she thinks working on those is more difficult.

"I wrote a show and I'm going to start soon in a comedy, so I'm very happy about it, which it's going to take me like four months. And actually, before those movies, I was also doing a comedy...You know what? I do actually feel that comedies are harder actually. If you'd ask me, I do. (They) Are way more scary, because it's scary not to make people laugh when that's your purpose, right?"

We also asked de la Reguera if her time on the set of Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie movie prepped her for The Forever Purge, and considering they both require her to run and gun for much of her screen time, that answer was less shocking.

"I just felt that I was more comfortable and I learned a lot from the stunts, and I learned a lot from managing my energy throughout the day, and yeah, just being long hours on set and knowing the process of, it's piece by piece. So I think I was more prepared and it helped the movie a lot, because I started shooting a week later, so that was very useful just to being in that type of set of mine. It really helped me a lot, yes."

Written by James Demonaco and directed by Everardo Valerio Gout, The Forever Purge is officially described as follows:

"Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta) live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan (Josh Lucas). On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family—including Dylan’s wife (Cassidy Freeman), and his sister (Leven Rambin), forcing both families, along with Juan’s best friend T.T. (Alejandro Edda), to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them."

The Forever Purge will be released on July 2, 2021.