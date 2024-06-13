New Thriller Fourth Wall From Servant Director Adds Emma Roberts

Star Emma Roberts has a deep connection to the horror genre, having starred in projects like The Blackcoat's Daughter, Abandoned, and the Ryan Murphy TV series American Horror Story and Scream Queens, with the actor having found her next thriller with Fourth Wall. The new movie comes from director Alexis Ostrander, who helmed episodes of Apple TV+'s Servant, with a script by Jerry Kontogiorgis and is a partnership with Stampede Ventures. Roberts recently collaborated with Stampede Ventures on the upcoming comedy Space Cadet, and with that film going to Prime Video, it's possible that Fourth Wall could find a home with a streamer, though no release date details have been confirmed.

The new movie centers on a former child star (Roberts) from a popular '90s television show who is kidnapped and wakes up in a complete recreation of the show's set with the rest of the cast. As she's forced to re-immerse herself in the iconic role she's been trying to get away from her entire career -- she must recreate the series' most memorable moments to stay alive.

"From the moment I read Jerry's script, I knew we'd have an instantly iconic film on our hands that speaks to our popular culture in such a unique, entertaining way. With all of her experience, Emma is the dream to lead this film that explores fame and the cost of growing up in front of the camera," Grant Torre, VP of Film at Stampede Ventures, shared in a statement. "Fourth Wall will be Alexis' second team-up with Greg Silverman, as she was one of five directors he chose to participate in the inaugural Warner Bros. Emerging Film Directors Workshop. I haven't been able to get this story out of my head from the moment I read it, and I can't wait for the world to see what Alexis creates in her feature debut."

Per press release, "Actress and producer Emma Roberts is best known for Warner Bros. We're the Millers, Lionsgate Films' Nerve, Fox Network's Scream Queens, and FX Network's American Horror Story. Her upcoming projects include Hulu's Second Wife and Amazon MGM Studios' Space Cadet. She will serve as an executive producer on the Netflix series, Calabasas, as well as on the second season of the popular Hulu series, Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering's same-name novel, both under her Belletrist TV banner. Roberts is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment."

"Alexis Ostrander is best known for directing television episodes on Apple TV+ Servant, AMC+'s Interview with a Vampire, Amazon's CONSULTANT, and doing the pilot and episodes for Hulu's Light as a Feather, for which she was Daytime Emmy nominated. She is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners.

"Greg Silverman will produce for Stampede Ventures. Jon Berg, Gideon Yu, Chris Bosco, Mike Tadross, and Grant Torre will serve as executive producers on behalf of Stampede Ventures, alongside Rodney Ascher, Lee Stobby, and Jerry Kontogiorgis who is repped by Sugar23. Sacker Entertainment Law is overseeing production legal.

"Stampede Ventures' recently released films include Lionsgate's Ordinary Angels starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson and Amazon MGM Studios' Space Cadet, premiering globally July 4th on Prime Video, starring Emma Roberts, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Tom Hopper, and Sebastián Yatra. Film titles currently in production include Anderson Paak's directorial debut, K-POPS! and The Fisherwoman starring Emma Thompson, Judy Greer, and Marc Menchaca. Pre-production projects include Motor City starring Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, Ben Foster, and Pablo Schreiber, and Chasing Red. They have over 80 projects throughout various stages of development."

Stay tuned for updates on Fourth Wall.

Are you looking forward to the project? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!