Emma Roberts Stars in Space Cadet Trailer From Prime Video

There's the old saying "fake it 'til you make it," which relays the idea of faking confidence in something until you actually believe you're capable of accomplishing the challenges you face, but if the challenge you face is not being qualified to be an astronaut, you'll have to go to greater lengths to fake it. In the case of the new Prime Video movie Space Cadet, this is exactly the situation that Emma Roberts' character finds herself in, with the new film set to explore if passion for a dream is enough to overcome seemingly required skills. You can check out the trailer for Space Cadet below before it premieres on Prime Video on July 4th.

Prime Video describes the movie, "Tiffany "Rex" Simpson (Emma Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn't going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), her 'doctored' application lands her in NASA's ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie, and determination to get to the top of her class. NASA program directors Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper) certainly take notice, but can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover? Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (Purple Hearts, The Sinner), Space Cadet is a comedy about the power of being yourself, following your dreams, and shooting for the stars."

The film also stars Poppy Liu (Hacks), Gabrielle Union (The Inspection), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra, David Foley (The Kids in the Hall), and Desi Lydic (Awkward). Additional stars include Kuhoo Verma (Plan B), Yasha Jackson (The Flight Attendant), Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), Andrew Call (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Josephine Huang.

While many fans might know Roberts from her genre projects American Horror Story or Madame Web, her romantic comedy The Holidate was a major hit for Netflix, with another one of her beloved roles being in the horror comedy Scream Queens. That sitcom, also from American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, has grown a passionate following over the years, leading fans to hope for a Season 3.

"I mean, look, I want a Scream Queens Season 3 and I think now's the time. I don't actually know who's in charge of the yes or no to that, but yes, we should make that happen," Roberts shared with ComicBook back in 2022 about a revival. "I'm so happy that people still love it so much, honestly, we had so much fun making it and the fact that I still see girls and guys dressing up as Chanel Oberlin for Halloween, it warms my heart. So I would love it, I would be so down."

Space Cadet debuts on Prime Video on July 4th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!