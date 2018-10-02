Freeform Debuts “Hocus Pocus” Music Video to Kick Off October Programming

To celebrate its impressive slate of Halloween programming all October long, Freeform debuted a music video to help viewers get into the spirit of the season. You can check out the video above, with more music videos on the way.

“Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween kicks off with dance icons Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Allison Holker, as they team up with other spectacular dancers for a Halloween-inspired music video debuting Oct. 1 on-air and across social media platforms,” a statement from the network reads. “The spellbinding choreography is performed to an original single by Rondo Stacks and IZK Jenkins, which is inspired by the iconic hit ‘I Put A Spell On You’ from the beloved movie Hocus Pocus, this year celebrating its 25th anniversary. The original single, also titled ‘Hocus Pocus,’ is currently available at digital retail and streaming outlets, via Hollywood Records.”

Hocus Pocus is arguably more popular now than it ever was, with the film earning multiple broadcasts on the network all month long. In addition to playing the Halloween-themed adventure, Freeform is also hosting a 25th-anniversary reunion which brings together members of the cast and crew.

On Camera Audiences is hosting the event, which it details, “You’re invited to help us celebrate the Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary! Featuring interviews with the cast, musical performances, a costume contest, special surprise guests, and much more, this is a MUST for all fans. The special will be filmed on location at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday night, October 2nd. The arrival time is 6 pm and filming will last until approximately 10 pm. The minimum age to attend is 18.”

While the special is being filmed, it is unclear when it will be broadcast.

Earlier this year, a sequel novel debuted that chronicled the continued adventures of the film’s heroes while reports of a reboot of the concept regularly emerge. Mick Garris, who wrote the original script for the film, would be interested in returning to the property, even though nearly a dozen additional writers tweaked his ideas before the film was finally made.

“They are going to do a re-imagining of it with none of the original cast. They’re doing it for Freeform, I believe. They are developing the script now,” Garris shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I’ve talked to David Kirschner, the producer, who I like a lot, about it, and if there’s a way I can be involved I would love to.”

Despite the disconnect between his original concept and the final product, Garris is still incredibly proud of the film.

“It’s a very, very happy part of my resume that I’m proud of, and that probably more people know me from that, despite my move away from family filmmaking since then, than know me in our very limited slice of the pie that our genre occupies,” Garris noted. “If I can be involved in it as a consultant or as a director or something like that, I would be glad to be involved.”

Stay tuned for details about Freeform’s Halloween-themed programming.