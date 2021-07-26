Stephen King's Chapelwaite Series on EPIX Gets Red-Band Trailer

Author Stephen King has delivered audiences a number of dramatic endeavors, with stories that would go on to become films like The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile, but it's hard to deny the horrifying narratives and imagery he's concocted, with the new red-band trailer for the EPIX series Chapelwaite giving us a better taste of the terror in store for audiences. The new series is inspired by the novella Jerusalem's Lot, which takes place in the same town featured in the well-known novel Salem's Lot. Check out the red-band trailer for Chapelwaite above before it premieres on EPIX on August 22nd.

Chapelwaite is set in the 1850s and follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

“This series is an intense, absolutely terrifying reimagining of classic gothic horror,” EPIX president Michael Wright shared in a statement when the series was announced. “We can’t wait to work with the exceptional team of Donald De Line and Jason and Peter Filardi, along with our phenomenal lead actor, Adrien Brody…and of course, when it comes to horror, it doesn’t get any better or more masterful than Stephen King.”

The series also stars Schitt's Creek actor Emily Hampshire, who previously shared her excitement at joining the endeavor.

"It's based on the short story by Stephen King that was the prequel to Salem's Lot. I'm just so excited about it, because I love wearing corsets. It is set in 1850, and to go from Stevie's [on Schitt's Creek's] plaids to this out of her time, educated woman in 1850 wearing corsets, is the most exciting thing ever," Hampshire shared with ComicBook.com. "I love it. Except it's been postponed, of course. I was on my way to shoot that when the world started ending, when the apocalypse happened. I can't wait for that to start."

Stay tuned for details on Chapelwaite before it premieres on EPIX on August 22nd.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!