New Creepshow Video Breaks Down All of the Easter Eggs in First Season

The TV series adaptation of Creepshow was clearly a labor of love for all parties involved, as evidenced by all the various Easter eggs that appeared in each episode, honoring not only the original movie but also those involved with its creation. From the inclusion of specific props to tying together with other corners of writer Stephen King’s impressive library, each episode offered not only an entertaining narrative, but also allowed audiences to go on a treasure hunt to catch all of these references. Luckily, the series has released the above video which points out all of the first season’s Easter eggs, just in case you missed any.

Showrunner Greg Nicotero detailed earlier this year just how passionate the series’ cast and crew were about bringing the adaptation to life.

“I needed all these amazingly talented people because they’re part of the essence of what Creepshow is,” Nicotero noted. “I like the idea that you can watch the first Creepshow [movie], and the comic book closes at the end… and then you could watch episode one of our show, and it’s like opening a new comic book.”

He added, “It’s not a reboot, it’s not a retelling. George [Romero] and Steve [King] were so ahead of their time, because of their love for EC Comics. The shit that I love, it’s the same stuff that we all love. It’s Jaws, and Dawn of the Dead, and Salem’s Lot. The stuff that I could watch or read a hundred times. And now we have Creepshow — it comes, for me, from a place of love. I love this stuff so much. We’re all here for the same reason, and I’m grateful for the fans that support this.”

While not quite an Easter egg, one episode did star Adrienne Barbeau, who starred in the original film. Nicotero noted that he nearly found a way to enlist not only her, but also Tom Atkins, who starred in the original film as well.

“I love Tom. I’ve known Tom for 30 years,” Nicotero shared with ComicBook.com. “I offered him a part and he couldn’t do it because he was shooting something else. In ‘House of the Head,’ when Kaylee Fleming, who played Evie, goes to the doll shop, there was a couple, a woman and a man, who owned the shop. When I originally was thinking about it, I thought, ‘Oh well that would be Adrienne and Tom Atkins.’ It was just going to be like a little cameo. Then we started rewriting that script, and honestly, it was like, ‘Well we can’t afford two actors here, so we need to lose an actor.’ We cut the woman, and then when we started developing ‘Gray Matter,’ I thought, ‘Wait a minute, here’s the perfect part for Adrienne, because it’s the lead. It’s not just a one-off part.’”

Season One of Creepshow is streaming now on Shudder. The series has been renewed for a second season.

