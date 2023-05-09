New Ghost Adventures Season to Premiere on Discovery Channel

One of the flagship paranormal series on Travel Channel has been Ghost Adventures, with the various investigations the team has embarked on elevating them to being major figures in the realm of paranormal programs, and the team is set to get exposure with a new audience. With the upcoming season of the series, Ghost Adventures will be making a premiere on Discovery Channel, which will likely be showcasing the supernatural-themed show to audiences who might not be as familiar with the team's work. The two-hour season premiere of Ghost Adventures will be airing on Discovery Channel on May 31st at 10 p.m. ET.

"Ghost Adventures is one of the many successful franchises in the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio and we can continue to help it grow by sharing it with a much larger audience on Discovery," Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, shared in a statement. "One of the benefits of having an incredible network ecosystem is that we can find new ways to amplify great content, super-serve passionate fans of each genre, and introduce new audiences to additional content that will appeal to them."

Star Zak Bagans added, "Fans can expect insane investigations and mountains of paranormal evidence this season. I can't wait to share our findings with longtime fans and capture the attention of new viewers. I'm grateful to be able to expand the reach of what Ghost Adventures has always set out to do -- build a better understanding of the afterlife."

Per press release, "A new season of Ghost Adventures -- one of the most successful paranormal series on television -- will get a special showcase on Discovery Channel beginning Wednesday, May 31st at 10 p.m. ET. Starring popular paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, and Billy Tolley, a two-hour episode investigating the deadly secrets along the Hoover Dam's Lake Mead will kick off the newest season of the series. More than 10 million passionate fans watched Ghost Adventures on Travel Channel during its last season and, among Men 25-54, it was cable's #1 non-sports/news program in its time slot."

"Each episode of Ghost Adventures features the investigative team as they travel to haunted locations in search of evidence of the afterlife and meet with locals, eyewitnesses, and experts to piece together the haunted history of each site. Their comprehensive investigations use the latest scientific gadgets and technology to capture physical evidence of the paranormal and gain a better understanding of each supernatural mystery.

"During the supersized premiere, Ghost Adventures: Lake of Death, along the sprawling shores of Lake Mead, an attack by an anxiety-inducing spirit brings Bagans to his knees and fearing for his life. Other stories this season include the team's investigations of paranormal evidence at locations such as Los Angeles' Barclay Hotel, whose grisly history rivals that of the infamous Hotel Cecil; California's first oil boomtown, Mentryville, which is teeming with paranormal chaos; The Commercial Casino and Hotel in Elko, Nevada with a lawless history that now fuels a malevolent energy; and Los Angeles' peculiar Longfellow-Hastings Octagon House that's brimming with poltergeist activity."

