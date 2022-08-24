Ghostober Event on Discovery+ and Travel Channel Reveals Massive Halloween Programming Plans

While we still might be experiencing the warm weather of the summer, we're only weeks away from cooler temperatures and the full embrace of the Halloween season, bringing with it all sorts of beloved traditions. One of those returning traditions is the "Ghostober" event across the Travel Channel, Food Network, and discovery+, in which a number of new and original programs are unveiled to immerse audiences in the traditions of the season. This year's Ghostober looks to be its biggest yet, featuring all-new content from Ghost Adventures, Ghost Hunters, Halloween Wars, and more. Check out the full lineup of Ghostober programming below.

"Fans have come to view 'Ghostober' as the unofficial start of the holiday season, and with our 25+ U.S. networks, we can promote all of its in-demand content to more than 35% of cable's nightly primetime audience," Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer, U.S. Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery shared in a statement. "'Ghostober' is a proven success with record levels of engagement across social media, and this year we've increased the number of hours across our platforms to super-serve the audience. We are officially the home of Halloween."

Beginning September 12th at 10 p.m. ET in a one-hour special on Travel Channel, Ghostober Preview Party will give fans a sneak peek of upcoming "Ghostober" programming, hosted by Atlanta's premiere ghost hunting team, the Ghost Brothers, with special appearances by Ghost Hunters star Jason Hawes and psychic medium Cindy Kaza.

The fright-fest jumpstarts into high gear with the highly anticipated and terrifying return of hit series Ghost Adventures and its all-star paranormal investigation team Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley. Then, expanding on the successful creative partnership with master of horror Eli Roth, come two fear-inducing tales of terror not for the faint of heart -- Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet and Urban Legend. Ghost Hunters Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti are also back with a brand-new season of investigations alongside a few special guests.

Adding to the robust lineup this year, a truly terrifying film from master of horror Eli Roth and Zak Bagans, The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno, and three brand-new specials will also make their debut: Ghost Adventures: Devil's Den, The Curse of Robert the Doll and Ghosts of Flight 401.

Exclusive new offerings will also be coming to discovery+ this October when Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey come back on the haunt in a new season of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out and across the pond in the United Kingdom, Jack Osbourne revisits his childhood home and former haunts in Jack Osbourne's Haunted Homecoming, while Haunted Scotland explores the country's greatest supernatural mysteries.

Meanwhile, Food Network brings a completely different flavor to Ghostober with eye-popping creepy confections in a new season of Halloween Baking Championship, hosted by John Henson, along with the return of the ever-popular series Halloween Wars, where paranormal investigator Zak Bagans reprises his role picking some of the world's most haunted places as the inspiration for the cakes, and Outrageous Pumpkins brings pumpkin-carving to a whole other level with host Sunny Anderson. Adding to the culinary fun is a new Halloween-themed Kids Baking Championship special hosted by Duff Goldman and Maneet Chauhan, and brand-new series Halloween Cookie Championship with Rosanna Pansino and Jet Tila.

Some of the hottest titles on streaming are making their way back to Travel Channel this "Ghostober" such as the explosive two-hour documentaries from Zak Bagans and the crew, Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel and Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel; and the critically acclaimed new series with global pop superstar Kesha, Conjuring Kesha. In addition, new episodes of the fan-favorite Paranormal Caught on Camera and arced series Ghosts of Devil's Perch, continue throughout the month.

As the destination for Halloween programming, "Ghostober" will engage fans across all platforms as interactive digital and social content roll out all season long. Designed to engage Halloween aficionados and enhance the experience on every level, exclusive extras including videos, photos, giveaways, and custom graphics build the excitement and give fans more of what they love. Additionally, "Ghostober Live!" returns for a new round of thrilling paranormal investigations streaming in real time on Travel Channel's TikTok, as well as weekly live events with Travel Channel talent across all social media platforms. And just in time for Halloween comes the brand-new podcast, "Pop Paranormal." For all of the latest news and content, follow Travel Channel (@travelchannel), Food Network (@foodnetwork), and discovery+ (@discoveryplus) Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok handles, using #Ghostober to join the conversation.

Building on last year's successful partnership, Travel Channel and Food Network are bringing the "Ghostober" excitement to all 13 Six Flags theme parks from September 11th through Halloween. The partnership includes a Food Network menu item celebrating the return of the series Halloween Wars for hungry park goers. There will also be trailers for Ghost Adventures: Devil's Den, Halloween Wars, and more highly anticipated "Ghostober" offerings airing on Six Flags TV. If you're going to take a break from watching "Ghostober," there's no better place to be this fall than Six Flags.

"Ghostober" and Halloween-Themed Programming Lineup (by Date):

Ghosts of Devil's Perch

New Episodes Throughout "Ghostober"

Sundays beginning August 21st at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

A mystery is buried beneath the streets of Butte, Montana, also known as "The Devil's Perch," and the spirits tethered to the historic mining town's seedy past are rising to the surface. To help restore order, the mayor and sheriff enlist the help of paranormal investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza and tech expert K.D. Stafford to stop the wave of unnatural occurrences plaguing the town. (Eight one-hour episodes) #GhostsofDevilsPerch

Paranormal Caught on Camera

New Season

Premieres Sunday, September 11th at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Some of the most amazing, eye-opening, and downright scary paranormal videos from around the world are featured as a panel of experts break down the footage and analyze what exactly the eyewitnesses captured. (13 one-hour episodes) #ParanormalCaughtOnCamera

Ghostober Preview Party

New Special

Premieres Monday, September 12th at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

It's that time of fear again, Ghostober is here! To celebrate, the Ghost Brothers, along with special guests Jason Hawes and Cindy Kaza, are throwing an office Halloween party featuring sneak peeks of the scary-good lineup of shows and specials for Ghostober this year! (One-hour special) #GhostoberPreview

Halloween Baking Championship

New Season

Premieres Monday, September 12th at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network and Streaming on discovery+

On this season of Halloween Baking Championship, host John Henson is the caretaker of a haunted hotel and will be welcoming the competitors to an eight-week stay, unless their baked goods fail to impress the judges, in which case they will have to "check out" and take the elevator to the mysterious 13th floor from which guests never return. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young determine whose devilishly delicious desserts earn the title of Halloween Baking Champion and an all-expense trip to the 10 most haunted hotels in America. (Eight episodes including six one-hour episodes and two super-sized, two-hour episodes) #HalloweenBakingChampionship

Ghost Adventures

New Season

Premieres Thursday, September 15th at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley continue their terrifying travels to haunted destinations in a brand-new season of Ghost Adventures, where they meet with locals, eyewitnesses, and experts in an attempt to piece together the haunted history of each site. They then begin their "lockdown" investigation, using the latest scientific gadgets and technology in an effort to obtain physical evidence of the paranormal and uncover the truth behind each haunted mystery. (Nine one-hour episodes) #GhostAdventures

Halloween Wars

New Season

Premieres Sunday, September 18th at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network and Streaming on discovery+

Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans (Ghost Adventures) is back to inspire another terrifyingly epic season of Halloween Wars! Nine teams of cake, sugar, and pumpkin artists unite to prove their skills are scary good ... and the results will be frightening. This time, Bagans is introducing the teams to some of the most haunted places in the world to inspire frighteningly fun and edible Halloween creations that scare even host Eddie Jackson and judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira. At stake is the title of Halloween Wars Champion and a trip to one of the most beautiful and haunted cities in the world -- Paris, France. (Eight one-hour episodes) #HalloweenWars

Haunted Scotland

New Series (U.S. Premiere)

Begins Streaming Friday, September 23rd With Three-Episode Binge on discovery+

In Haunted Scotland, renowned American medium Chris Fleming and Scotland's Gail Porter lead an expert paranormal team to investigate the chilling crimes, supernatural sightings, and terrifying stories across one of the most haunted countries on earth: Scotland. With exclusive access to places where a film crew has never been allowed before, they will try to make contact with the spirits to explain the paranormal mysteries that have haunted Scotland's most iconic landmarks for centuries. (10 one-hour episodes) #HauntedScotland

Outrageous Pumpkins

New Season

Premieres Sunday, September 25th at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network and Streaming on discovery+

Seven fierce pumpkin carvers descend onto the pumpkin patch, determined to make Halloween history as they compete for the title of Outrageous Pumpkins Champion. Over the course of four grueling weeks, Outrageous Pumpkins host Sunny Anderson puts the carvers' skills to the ultimate test as they face hair-raising challenges and build eye-popping pumpkin creations. In the end, judges Terri Hardin and Paul Dever will determine which carver will be the Outrageous Pumpkins Champion and take home the Outrageous Pumpkin Prize Belt. (Four one-hour episodes) #OutrageousPumpkins

Halloween Cookie Challenge

New Series

Premieres Monday, September 26th at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network and Streaming on discovery+

Rosanna Pansino and Jet Tila host the all-new Halloween Cookie Challenge, where in each episode, five crafty bakers compete to deliver on the ultimate treat and prove their cookie-making skills by decorating decadent and show-stopping Halloween cookie creations for the ultimate prize: the title of Halloween Cookie Champion! (Six one-hour episodes) #HalloweenCookieChallenge

Ghost Adventures: Devil's Den

New Special

Premieres Thursday, September 29th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, and Billy Tolley are in Downey, California, to investigate the shuttered Los Padrinos Juvenile Detention Center, given the ominous designation of the "Devil's Den" by both guards and inmates. In the terrifying, two-hour special, Ghost Adventures: Devil's Den, the crew go behind the barbed wire to find out if the evil inside is not the real-life horrors of detention, but the devil itself. (Two-hour special) #GhostAdventures

Shock Docs: The Curse of Robert the Doll

New Special

Premieres Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Considered the most haunted doll in the world, Robert the Doll lives behind glass in a museum in Key West, Florida, where every year thousands of visitors who fail to follow his rules find themselves cursed. Victims have experienced illness, injury, accidents, and even death. But what makes Robert curse his victims? What evil entity lives inside this doll? This latest Shock Docs installment explores the true origin of Robert the Doll, uncovers the story of Robert's first owners in 1905, and seeks to find out why this doll is so nefarious. (Two-hour special) #CurseofRoberttheDoll

Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet

New Series

Premieres Friday, September 30th at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Few things are more profound than the quiet bond between a person and their pet. But what if an evil presence takes hold of the animal and uses the trusted companion to get to us? Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet explores the true, terrifying tales of what happens when evil spirits, curses, and demons take over family pets and turn them against their terrified owners. Each episode will follow the chilling and deeply personal story of someone who has had their profound and loving relationship ripped apart by supernatural forces beyond their control. (Four one-hour episodes) #MyPossessedPet

Ghost Hunters

New Season

Premieres Saturday, October 1st at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

The renowned TAPS team is back with a new season of the paranormal show that started it all. Original Ghost Hunters members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, revisit their most chilling cases and investigate disturbing new hauntings inside mansions, businesses, historic sites, and more. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, their proven methodology, and a few special guest investigators, TAPS tackle disturbing paranormal activity head-on, leaving no stone unturned to reach the dead among the living. (Eight one-hour episodes) #GhostHunters

Jack Osbourne's Haunted Homecoming

New Series (U.S. Premiere)

Begins Streaming Sunday, October 2nd on discovery+

Jack Osbourne returns to the United Kingdom to revisit his childhood home and past haunts in the county of Buckinghamshire -- a notorious paranormal hotspot -- seeking the dark truth behind terrifying, unexplained mysteries and experiences he had there as a young boy. On his journey, Osbourne makes stops at the family home where he spent his formative years, a local theater and ancient pub, and Missenden Abbey, a notoriously haunted locale that was the scene of regular childhood school trips. (Three one-hour episodes) #HauntedHomecoming

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out

New Season

Begins Streaming Friday, October 7th With Three-Episode Binge on discovery+

The Ghost Brothers -- Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey -- flip the switch on paranormal lore by shining their own light on its darkest secrets in the second season of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out. The dopest brothers on camera hunting ghosts, these candid and unorthodox paranormal investigators explore iconic haunted hotspots to find out if the legends are really true and if these places are still plagued by the horror of the events that occurred there. They are ready to expose the haunted holdouts hanging around these locations with unconventional experiments. (Eight one-hour episodes) #GhostBrothers

Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat

New Special

Premieres Monday, October 17th at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network and Streaming on discovery+

In Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat, four fan-favorite bakers from last season dare to return to a kitchen that has been transformed into a spooky Halloween haunt. Duff Goldman and Maneet Chauhan challenge them to create a "Halloween Mask Pie" using ingredients the bakers collect by trick-or-treating. But beware, there is a sudden, shocking twist. What isn't scary is the impressive $10,000 prize package of baking tools and equipment that goes to the best pie-maker. (One-hour special) #KidsBakingChampionship

Shock Docs: Ghosts of Flight 401

New Special

Premieres Friday, October 28th at 8 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

It is one of the greatest supernatural mysteries in U.S. history. On December 29, 1972, Eastern Airlines Flight 401 crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing over 100 souls. Soon after, ghosts from Flight 401 began to haunt the land and other airplanes. In the all-new Shock Docs special Ghosts of Flight 401, for the first time ever and on the 50th anniversary of the crash, paranormal investigator Steve Shippy and psychic medium Cindy Kaza will attempt to make contact with the ghosts of Flight 401 and find out the horrifying truth about what really happened that fateful night. (Two-hour special) #GhostsofFlight401

Urban Legend

New Series

Premieres Friday, October 28th at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

This nightmarish anthology series, under the creative guidance of master of horror Eli Roth, showcases classic urban legends as you've never seen them before. Based on widely shared "true" stories that happened to a friend of a friend ... of a friend, each episode of Urban Legend is a mini-horror film cinematically crafted to deliver a hyper-suspenseful and tension-fueled experience. Featuring lurking psychopaths, murderous mysteries, creepy creatures, and twisting tales, these disturbing legends prey on our most deeply embedded fears to shock and terrify. (Eight one-hour episodes) #UrbanLegendTRVL

The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno

New Special

Premieres Monday, October 31st at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

The Haunted Museum, produced by Zak Bagans in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth, is a horror film anthology series that presents frightening and hellish tales inspired by the spooky relics on display in Zak Bagans' Las Vegas museum. The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno, a "Ghostober" special, features the terrifying story of a boy and his father who steal an old suitcase from an antique market and soon discover a weathered tent inside that opens a portal to a cursed circus world from the past. In this mysterious and haunted place, they encounter a terrifying entity that will stop at nothing to capture their souls. (Two-hour special) #TheHauntedMuseum

Stay tuned for details on Ghostober programming across the Travel Channel, Food Network, and discovery+.

