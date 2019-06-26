Ghost Hunters Reboot Debuting in August on A&E

In the early 2000s, a number of TV networks aimed to cash in on the burgeoning interest of paranormal reality shows, delivering audiences all manner of otherworldly programming. Debuting on SciFi in 2004 was Ghost Hunters, a series that depicted two plumbers who investigated paranormal claims on their off time. One of the first programs of its kind, the show quickly set the standard for paranormal programming, ultimately earning multiple spinoff series and countless imitators. 15 years after its debut, the program will return with original star Grant Wilson and an all-new group of investigators. Check out the first trailer for the series above before it debuts on August 21st on A&E.

Per press release, “Fifteen years after introducing the world to the field of authentic paranormal investigation, Ghost Hunters returns to television on Wednesday, August 21st at 9 p.m. ET. The series that terrified and captivated fans for 11 seasons will follow one of the original team leaders, Grant Wilson, and his handpicked group of professional ghost hunters as they use their decades of field experience to investigate hauntings across the country. Engaging forensic experts, historical records and the most innovative technology available, the new squad will help everyday people who are struggling with unexplained supernatural phenomena.”

It adds, “The team is committed to discovering the truth to give relief to those plagued by paranormal activity and will follow the evidence they uncover wherever it may lead. The new crew working alongside Grant includes paranormal investigators Daryl Marston, Kristen Luman, Brandon Alvis, Mustafa Gatollari, Brian Murray and Richel Stratton. The series reboot has been greenlit for 20 episodes.”

The original series became one of SYFY’s biggest hits, earning multiple live broadcast events on Halloween night investigations. The series chronicled the investigations of TAPS (The Atlantic Paranormal Society), ultimately inspiring spinoffs Ghost Hunters International, Ghost Hunters Academy, and UFO Hunters. Various cast members have become seminal figures in the paranormal investigation community.

Wilson left the series in 2012 and briefly returned in 2014. Another founder of TAPS and star of the series Jason Hawes announced ahead of the show’s final season that it was parting ways with SYFY. Sadly, despite the fervent fandom of the series, behind-the-scenes complications have resulted in the series being nearly impossible to find on any streaming services or on physical media. Hopefully this reboot of the series could lead to a more effective distribution model that will allow fans to watch the original 11 seasons.

Tune in to the return of Ghost Hunters on August 21st on A&E.

