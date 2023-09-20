The Ghost Town Terror Returning to Travel Channel

Otherworldly exploits are on the way in Season 2.

Last year saw the debut of the all-new series The Ghost Town Terror on Travel Channel, which chronicled an investigation into strange happenings in a small Montana town. Given the nature of the location, the frightening experiences of visitors couldn't be contained to just one season, as a second season of the series is set to land on Travel Channel later this month. The new batch of episodes will showcase attempts to uncover what's really going on at the abandoned locale and who, or what, could be responsible for the phenomenon. The Ghost Town Terror will return to Travel Channel on Thursday, September 28th.

Per press release, "On the outskirts of Anaconda, Montana sits Gunslinger Gulch -- a sprawling ghost town and guest ranch. When the Broussard family answered the beckoning call of a new life in Big Sky Country, they soon discovered the ranch offered anything but the serene Montana lifestyle. Instead of peace, menacing supernatural activity plagued the family. This season, a home chimney fire becomes a catalyst for new, threatening, dark activity, and the paranormal team is called back into action.

"Paranormal investigator Tim Wood and paranormal researcher Sapphire Sandalo return to Gunslinger Gulch to embark upon a two-fronted war: simultaneously battling sinister enrgies threatening both the Broussard Family at the ranch, and the local Montana citizens. A new season of The Ghost Town Terror returns with six brand-new episodes premiering on Thursday, September 28th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel."

The episodes of Season 2 are as follows:

"Firestorm" – Premieres Thursday, September 28th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel

Karen calls Tim and Sapphire back to Gunslinger Gulch to investigate a shocking, fire-branded omen. When Tim repels deeper into The Pit for answers, a confrontation with his own dark nemesis leads to painful revelations about the living and the dead.



"A Debt To Be Paid" – Premieres Thursday, October 5th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel

Sarah Lemos brings disturbing visions of a nearby cave, while Sapphire uncovers a mysterious suicide connected to the Log Cabin. The team attempts to sever Karen from her traumatic past when a ring reveals a deceptive spirit is courting her.



"I Am The Darkness" – Premieres Thursday, October 12th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel

Scott Di Lalla joins the fray as Tim and Sapphire use hypnosis to uncover secrets from the Broussard family's past. But a sinister spirit attachment hinders the experiment. Frustrated, the team seeks out the Darkness in two abandoned hospitals.



"The Summoning" – Premieres Thursday, October 19th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel

To convince his fractured team they are battling Beelzebub, Tim leads them to an epicenter of suffering, the Old Montana State Prison. The emotional experience pushes Tim to cross a dangerous line and summon the high-ranking demon.



"Prey" – Premieres Thursday, October 26th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel

The team splinters when Tim and Scott summon a demon despite Sarah and Sapphire's objections. But when the experiment exposes a new threat directly tied to Karen, they must put their differences aside and fight the Darkness together.



"The Ties That Bind" – Premieres Thursday, November 2nd at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel

The team moves in to free the Broussards from the darkness plaguing them. But as the Gunslinger Gulch saga ends, Tim feels only dread. Has the malevolent underground force moved on, setting its sights on a much larger target?



The Ghost Town Terror will return to Travel Channel on Thursday, September 28th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!