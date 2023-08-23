Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror Returns This October

Jack Osbourne has been involved in a variety of projects over the years, with his more recent efforts seeing him focus on otherworldly investigations, which are set to continue in a new season of Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror. Much like the previous season, this new batch of episodes will see Osbourne and his special guests aiming to uncover the truth behind infamous locations that have a long legacy of being the home to unearthly beings. Osbourne has enlisted the help of family members and various other celebrities to get to the bottom of the stories. Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror will kick off on October 1st.

Per press release, “This October, Jack Osbourne continues his journey into the paranormal and embarks on some of the most spine-tingling investigations of his career with a new season of Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror. Joining Osbourne this season is his famous family and some of his closest celebrity friends, who all have a desire to get a deeper understanding of what paranormal entities are lurking in the shadows of some of America’s most historic and haunted locations. The season kicks off with an unexpected twist as Sharon Osbourne’s paranormal crash course turns into a medical emergency when Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror premieres Sunday, October 1st at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the season premiere, Glen Tavern Inn airing Sunday, October 1st at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel, Jack is accompanied by his mother Sharon Osbourne to the Glen Tavern Inn, a century-old hotel in Santa Paula, California that has a colorful but tragic past. While Sharon enters the investigation unsure about whether or not she believes in ghosts, the more time she and Jack spend at the Inn, the more she is convinced something dark is lurking in the hotel’s historic suites. As the investigation’s energy grows things take a dramatic turn. Sharon lands in the crosshairs of one of the Inn’s most volatile entities, an angry and oppressive male spirit known for overtaking female guests — ending in a still unexplained medical mystery.

“Over the course of the season, Jack is joined by The Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne, and sister Kelly as well as friends Jenny McCarthy, Jason Mewes, and Jamie Kennedy for a series of all-night investigations that elicit terrifying, yet eye-opening paranormal findings. Ozzy appears in the season finale, alongside Sharon, to kick off a two-hour episode which will see Kelly and Jack visiting various haunted locales in an old town in Nevada. From a seemingly friendly, yet very active haunting of an old museum in Illinois to an eerie medium session at a dilapidated estate that has an evil entity lurking in its basement, among other terrifying explorations, the new season of Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror features incredibly compelling new evidence of the paranormal.”

Details of this season’s new episodes are as follows:

Tinker Swiss Cottage

Premieres Sunday, October 8th at 10 p.m. ET

Jack and guest investigator Jenny McCarthy head to Tinker Swiss Cottage in Rockford, Illinois. Recent construction at the museum has upset the ghosts of the Tinker family, leading to aggressive activity. Can Jack and Jenny soothe these restless souls?

Nevada State Prison

Premieres Sunday, October 15th at 10 p.m. ET

Jack and Kelly Osbourne get locked into the Nevada State Prison. With its history of violence and mayhem, will this abandoned penitentiary torment the siblings, making them succumb to its dark past, or release them unscathed?

Ashmore Estates

Premieres Sunday, October 22nd at 10 p.m. ET

Jason Mewes and Jamie Kennedy join Jack at Illinois’ Ashmore Estates for a crash course in paranormal investigating. This former poor farm turned psychiatric ward holds many dark secrets, some of which are rumored to still be six feet under…

Virginia City, Nevada

**2-Hour Season Finale** Premieres Sunday, October 29th from 9-11 p.m. ET

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne send their kids to haunted Virginia City, Nevada. Together Jack and Kelly tackle Piper’s Opera House and the Washoe Club, two paranormal hot spots that may hold the key to understanding this Wild West town’s dark energies.

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror will kick off on October 1st.

Will you be checking out the new season of the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!