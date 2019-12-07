Ghostbusters: Afterlife Updates the Classic Ghostbusters Logo

Sony Pictures-based Ghost Corps has scared up an updated Ghostbusters logo ahead of new movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Directed by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman, the threequel previously known as Ghostbusters 2020 introduces franchise newcomers Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Carrie Coon (Avengers: Infinity War), Bokeem Woodbine (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Celeste O’Connor (Irreplaceable You), newcomer Logan Kim and Paul Rudd (Avengers: Endgame) alongside returning stars Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and Bill Murray. Like the sequel, the new logo released on official Ghostbusters social media mixes the classic with the new by depicting the “No Ghosts” logo with rivets.

Afterlife filmed under the working title Rust City, a likely nod to the rusting Ecto-1, the ghost-busting vehicle once utilized by founding Ghostbusters Stantz (Aykroyd), Venkman (Murray), Zeddemore (Hudson) and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). The Oklahoma-set Afterlife finds Callie (Coon) and children Phoebe (Grace) and Trevor (Wolfhard) inheriting a piece of property where gearhead Trevor comes across the forgotten about Ecto, while big-brained Phoebe comes across another key piece of equipment developed by Egon, according to new details released through Vanity Fair.

“As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters,” Reitman told Vanity Fair. “Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”

“Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation,” star and producer Akyroyd previously said on The Greg Hill Show. “It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters.”

The new film, also produced by the elder Reitman for Ghost Corps, is “gonna be scary, it’s gonna be thought-provoking, it’s gonna be very heartfelt,” Aykroyd added. “You’ll feel it, if you have loved ones that you miss and that you’ve lost, and you want to get back with. It’ll be very evocative that way.”

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Sony Pictures releases Ghostbusters: Afterlife July 10, 2020.