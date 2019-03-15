‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Star Melissa McCarthy Supports Jason Reitman’s New Sequel

The announcement that director Jason Reitman would be helming a new Ghostbusters sequel set in the universe of the original films has inspired numerous reactions across the internet, with star of the 2016 reboot of the film Melissa McCarthy showing her support of the endeavor.

“I’m for anybody who’s making movies. I talked to Jason about it, he’s just always had this idea, and his goes back to the world where the guys did exist and I’m like, ‘I want to see that,’” McCarthy recently shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m all for it. I say like, ‘Tell the story.’”

The initial announcement about the endeavor earlier this year confirmed that this new film would ignore the events of the 2016 reboot, which disappointed many fans of that entry into the franchise. One could see how McCarthy would be disappointed with the narrative of her film not getting a follow-up, yet she knows that more entries in the series is better for everyone.

“I think there’s a million stories to be told,” McCarthy noted. “He’s a really, really good filmmaker and a really good storyteller, so I will be there buying my ticket. I’m all for it.”

Last week, director of the reboot Paul Feig praised Reitman, explaining how it was his support that saw the reboot get made in the first place. McCarthy’s co-star Lesley Jones, on the other hand, wasn’t entirely thrilled about the upcoming sequel.

Jones tweeted about the project, “So insulting. Like f-ck us. We dint [sic] count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice) ‘Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers’ ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give f-ck I’m saying something!!

The actress later offered more context for her anger, explaining, “It’s very sad that this is response I get. When the point is if they make this new one with all men and it does well which it will. It might feel that ‘boys are better’ it makes my heart drop. Maybe I could have use [sic] different words but I’m allowed to have my feelings just like them.”

The new Ghostbusters is set to land in theaters on July 10, 2020.

