M. Night Shyamalan Reveals If He Would Make a Marvel or DC Comics Movie

After finishing his own superhero epic nearly 20 years after the release of Unbreakable, writer and director M. Night Shyamalan is ready to move on from the genre.

But that doesn’t mean he would turn down a Marvel Studios or DC Comics movie if it was offered to him. After the release of Glass, Shyamalan told Entertainment Weekly that he would consider directing a big budget superhero movie — if a certain condition is met.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, you never know, you never know,” said Shyamalan. “There’s been light conversations in the past about these things. But it would have to be in a way that would allow for very weird, big weirdness to be okay.”

As the report notes, Marvel films like Thor: Ragnarok and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise have released to critical acclaim and box office success, giving filmmakers more leeway to follow their visions for the big budget tentpoles. Even the $1 billion-grossing Aquaman featured an octopus playing drums.

“Yeah, absolutely,” replied Shyamalan. “I think [things] are changing. Finding a fresh take on the comic book genre is a very powerful approach now to these movies, and I think one what everybody is looking for.”

But as for his own franchise, Shyamalan has finished telling the story of David Dunn and Elijah Price. When asked if he was done with his superhero epic after Glass, the director reiterated that he has no plans to make another sequel.

“Yeah, I would say so,” Shyamalan said. “I have a lot of original stories I want to tell. I’m an original filmmaker and I want to keep on telling new stories and new characters. It’s fun for me to figure out a new language, and then learn it, and try to get an audience in two hours to learn, and accept it, and really find their way.”

Now he’s working on his next idea, which will be yet another original story from his own mind.

“Well, I’ve got two ideas and I guess after Glass opens, I’ll start to write them,” Shyamalan said. “I’m trying to decide which to do next. I’m leaning towards one over the other for the next one.”

So while Shyamalan is done with superhero stories for now, it seems like the door isn’t shut on the possibility of directing another one — depending on how weird Marvel or DC are willing to get.

Glass is now playing in theaters everywhere.