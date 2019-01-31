‘Glass’ Stars Would Happily Return for a Sequel

Glass became a huge financial success earlier this month, leading some viewers to think a follow-up film could ultimately come together. While writer/director M. Night Shyamalan might not be interested in a sequel, stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Spencer Treat Clark would gladly return for any project the filmmaker would want them for.

“We would both be so happy to come back, for Night, for anything,” Taylor-Joy shared with ComicBookMovie. “I think we’d both read shopping lists for him, but we know nothing (about what comes next) and that is actually part of the beauty of Mr. Shyamalan is that he actually respects us as an audience, and he wants us to have the experience.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She continued, “So, trust me when, if, we come back for another movie, we will be the last to know.”

Clark agreed with his co-star, adding, “Anya said it all.”

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

The film concludes with hints that the universe of the series has changed in dramatic ways, potentially leaving avenues open to see Taylor-Joy’s Casey and Clark’s Joseph taking on all-new responsibilities and facing new challenges. Other characters, however, are given much more definitive endings, allowing Shyamalan to move forward with new stories that are unrelated to this series.

“I have a lot of original stories I want to tell. I’m an original filmmaker and I want to keep on telling new stories and new characters,” Shyamalan shared with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s fun for me to figure out a new language, and then learn it, and try to get an audience in two hours to learn, and accept it, and really find their way.”

The filmmaker might be done with adventures in this world, but its genre elements and comic book influence could possibly see more stories set within this universe explored in a different medium. Fans can check out Glass in theaters now.

Would you like to see the actors reprise their roles in a future film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!