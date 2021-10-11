R.L. Stine Teases More Live-Action Adaptations After Just Beyond and Goosebumps

Author R.L. Stine has been terrifying audiences for years, not only thanks to series like Fear Street and Goosebumps, but also thanks to adaptations of his unsettling stories. This year marks an exciting one for Stine fans, as we not only earned three long-awaited Fear Street films on Netflix, but the debut of the all-new Just Beyond TV series is right around the corner on Disney+. Looking to the future, Stine recently reminded us that there are more frights on the way, as there’s still a new Goosebumps TV series being developed, as well as a new adaptation of his The Babysitter series of books. Just Beyond premieres on Disney+ on October 13th.

“I have no updates on [the new Goosebumps series]. I have none,” Stine confirmed with ComicBook.com. “There’s some other projects in the works, one based on the teen novels that I did called ‘The Babysitter.’ There were four books and I think those are in production for television. We keep moving, we just keep going and see what happens. But no, I’m sorry, I don’t have any more updates on the other [Goosebumps] show.”

The adaptation of The Babysitter series was announced last year, though more than a year later, there’s still no further updates. The new Goosebumps TV series was announced in April of 2020, with Stine himself sharing an update this past March that a director had signed on to the project.

“Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation,” Iole Lucchese, Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer, shared in a statement as part of the original announcement. “From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps.”

Goosebumps movie producer Neal H. Moritz added, “I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike.”

Stay tuned for details on Stine’s many upcoming projects. Just Beyond premieres on Disney+ on October 13th.

