R.L. Stine Offers Update on New Goosebumps TV Series

An all-new live-action Goosebumps TV series inspired by the tales of R.L. Stine was announced last year, with the author himself offering an update on the project and confirmed that both a producer and director have been enlisted for the endeavor. Understandably, the coronavirus pandemic halted progress on virtually all movie and TV projects, so while fans have been disappointed that more substantial progress hasn't been made, getting any sort of update on the TV series will surely excite fans. The author also teased that more updates on the project will be coming imminently. Stay tuned for details on the new Goosebumps series.

"We have a producer and a director signed for the new [Goosebumps] TV series. More news to come soon..." Stine shared on Twitter in response to a fan asking for updates on Twitter.

Any kid who grew up in the '90s is familiar with the Goosebumps books, whether or not you were a fan, as their neon-colored covers were just as iconic as the stories contained with their pages. While the series has inspired two movies thus far, Stine's favorite adaptation of his material remains the original '90s TV adaptation.

When asked about his favorite adaptation, the author confirmed, "The TV version of The Haunted Mask. It was the first TV show we did, and I think one of the best."

"Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation," Iole Lucchese, Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer, shared in a statement as part of the announcement. "From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps."

Goosebumps movie producer Neal H. Moritz added, "I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike."

