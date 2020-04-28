Goosebumps Live-Action TV Series in the Works

✖

A live-action television series based on the incredibly popular Goosebumps book series is officially in the works, it was revealed today. Goosebumps movie producer Neal H. Moritz and Sony Pictures Television are teaming up with Scholastic Entertainment in order to develop the series. It's currently unclear how involved author R.L. Stine will be in the new series, or what this means for any potential movie sequel.

"Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation," said Iole Lucchese, Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer, as part of the announcement. "From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps."

It was also announced that Lucchese will executive produce the new series alongside Moritz, Caitlin Friedman, Scholastic’s SVP and General Manager, and Original Film's Head of Television Pavun Shetty.

"I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike," said Moritz.

Notably, this isn't the first time that R.L. Stine's Goosebumps has made its way to television. The 1990s series aired for several seasons in both Canada and the United States, and basically served as an anthology series adapting the events of Stine's books. It also happened to have a wildly earworm-y theme song. Even if the new live-action series borrows from the books, decades more of them have been written since the last series went off the air, so there's plenty of source material to pull from.

The new Goosebumps live-action series is currently in development, as stated above. There's no telling at this point when it might come to fruition, if at all, or whom it might star, where it might air, and so on. The movies Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 are currently available to own on home video, and the 1990s television series is streaming in a variety of places.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.