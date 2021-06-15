Shark-Themed Thriller Great White Gets Trailer and Poster

Just in time for summer, the all-new horror film Great White has earned an official poster and trailer, before it lands in theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on July 16th. If there's one thing horror fans can expect every summer, it's that a new film will depict the unsettling terrors that can lurk below the surface of the water, with Great White aiming to be the film this year that will make you think twice about that trip to the beach. Check out the above trailer and below poster for Great White before it lands in theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on July 16th.

Written by Michael Boughen (Dying Breed) and directed by Martin Wilson in his feature debut, Great White stars Katrina Bowden (Piranha 3DD, 30 Rock), Aaron Jakubenko (Tidelands), Kimie Tsukakoshi (Riptide), Tim Kano (Neighbours), and TeKohe Tuhaka (Love and Monsters, The Dead Lands).

“We’ve all been afraid to go back into the water since 1975 and Great White is going to keep us out of the water for years to come,” Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films, shared in a statement. “There is no better time than the summer to bring this suspenseful and terrifying new film to audiences.”

(Photo: RLJE Films/Shudder)

In Great White, a blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare when five seaplane passengers are stranded miles from shore. In a desperate bid for survival, the group tries to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing terror lurking just beneath the surface.

Great White was produced by Neal Kingston (Nerve), Michael Robertson (The Reef), and Pam Collis (Black Water: Abyss) through new production outfit Thrills & Spills. Ward and Jess De Leo on behalf of RLJE Films and Emily Gotto from Shudder negotiated the deal with Mike Runagall and Gursharn Khaira of Altitude Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

While it might be hard to top the effectiveness of 1975's Jaws, recent summers have seen shark-themed horror movies like The Shallows and 47 Meters Down resonate with audiences who are fearful of the fish.

Stay tuned for details on Great White before it hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on July 16th and Shudder later this year.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!