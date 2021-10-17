Halloween Ends Director Teases Potential Danny McBride Cameo

Halloween Kills was released this weekend and it had a successful opening at the box office despite also being released on Peacock and getting mixed reviews. The horror movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 39% critics score after 148 reviews and a 72% audience score after 2,500+ reviews. The movie may not be getting the same amount of love as its predecessor, but folks are still eager for the third installment from director David Gordon Green. Green co-wrote Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends with Danny McBride, but this isn’t the first time the duo have worked together. Green produced and directed multiple series starring McBride, including Eastbound & Down. During an interview with Collider, Green was asked if McBride’s character Kenny Powers could take down Michael Myers, and the director had the best response.

“No, he would be destroyed. Yeah. Not even close. Although, Danny did this morning, he just read the draft for Halloween Ends and he was working on some stuff and he’s, ‘I think I might need a cameo, I need to fight that motherf*cker.’” When asked if they ever considered casting McBride as Michael, Green replied, “Not Michael, but we always entertain… It’s fun when he comes to set because everybody’s, ‘When’s he jumping in?’”

Halloween Ends is expected to begin production in January, so there’s still a chance for McBride to get in on the onscreen action. In another recent interview with Uproxx, Green talked more about Halloween Ends and revealed COVID will be acknowledged.

“Yeah. It jumps into a contemporary timeline,” Green explained. “So we go from two episodes that are the same night in 2018. And then we’ll get up to speed with … It’ll take place the time of its release…..So if you think about it, I mean, where we’re leaving these characters on Halloween 2018, the world is a different place. So not only do they have their immediate world affected by that trauma, having time to process that trauma – and that’s a specific and immediate traumatic event in the community of Haddonfield. But then they also had a worldwide pandemic and peculiar politics and another million things that turned their world upside down.”

Halloween Kills is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Halloween Ends is set to be released on October 14th, 2022.