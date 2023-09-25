Halloween Franchise Reportedly Being Shopped by Miramax for Future Films or TV Projects

Last year saw the release of Halloween Ends, a film that was set to be the final showdown between Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, which offered a more definitive demise for the masked killer. Understandably, the franchise itself is immensely profitable, so it was hard to believe the franchise would actually be over, with Bloody Disgusting reporting that the current rights-owners Miramax is in the process of shopping the series around to find new producing partners to continue the series. The outlet notes that Miramax is even considering the possibility of the series pivoting into a TV series, though no firm plans are in place.

Bloody Disgusting shares in their report, "From what we understand, there is a massive bidding war going on right now, with several different parties interested and vying for the chance to bring Michael Myers back to life. Bloody Disgusting's sources have also indicated that Miramax is open to both film and television projects, and they're currently taking offers from studios and streamers alike."

Understandably, the current writers' and actors' strikes will impede the development of a new entry for the franchise, as anyone bidding on the property won't have substantial concepts to work with to impact how much they bid for the series.

Ever since John Carpenter and Debra Hill delivered audiences Halloween back in 1978, the franchise has become one of the most beloved, but also most complicated, cinematic series.

The original Halloween was followed by the direct sequel Halloween II, which was then followed by Halloween III: Season of the Witch, a standalone story that shifted focus away from Michael Myers. Understandably, this disappointed some fans, which resulted in sequels Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers to revive the iconic slasher.

The seventh entry, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, served as a sequel to Halloween II and ignored the events of the three previous movies. This was then followed by Halloween: Resurrection. In 2007, Rob Zombie delivered the reboot films Halloween and Halloween 2, which revived and reimagined the core concept.

In 2018, David Gordon Green kicked off a trilogy of films that brought back Curtis to star and Carpenter to produce, with these three films serving as a direct continuation of the original Halloween and ignoring all sequels. Given that Halloween Ends served as Curtis' final outing as Laurie Strode, whatever the future holds for the series, there's the potential to explore a lot of tangential themes and characters to likely revive the series in unexpected ways.

