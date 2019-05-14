Freeform Promises an Even More Frightening 31 Nights of Halloween Event This October

Thanks to services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, movie and TV fans have been shifting their focus away from cable networks and towards on-demand services that allow them to watch any program they’d like at any time they’d like. Despite this trend, some networks still attempt to entice audiences with event programming, like Freeform will be doing this fall. To celebrate Halloween and the creepy spirit of the season, the network will be broadcasting themed movies and episodes of TV series all month long. In previous years, such programming was limited to the 13 days leading into Halloween, though last year’s expansion proved to be a success, resulting in this year’s return of 31 Nights of Halloween.

It’s never too early to talk about Halloween. Check out the NEW titles joining your 31 Nights of Halloween favorites in 2019. pic.twitter.com/gnnjPPeWFs — 31 Nights (@31Nights) May 14, 2019

The plan for the event was unveiled at Walt Disney Television Upfront presentation, with Deadline confirming, “Following last year’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, Freeform will continue the party with a new original special, Halloween Extravaganza Bash(working title) — a celebration of Halloween’s biggest pop culture moments. The special will honor movies, TV shows and music artists who’ve become synonymous with Halloween.”

The outlet noted, “Marking the film’s 25th anniversary, Ghostbusters and its sequel Ghostbusters 2 will be shown, as well as the Scream trilogy. Other fan favorites, including Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Addams Family, will also air. And not to be forgotten, Freeform will show Hocus Pocus, for a record 27 broadcasts of the cult classic.”

It shouldn’t surprise fans of the network that Hocus Pocus will be a staple of the programming event, given that, in addition to becoming incredibly popular in recent years, it offers the exact blend of humor and horror you’d expect from a film that would air on Freeform. Much more surprising, however, is the inclusion of the Scream trilogy, not only because the fare is much more adult-leaning, but also that the network is apparently opting out of including the fourth film.

Stay tuned for details on 31 Nights of Halloween, which will kick off on October 1st.

