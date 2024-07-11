Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights Sends You to the Further With Insidious House

Back in 2011, director James Wan helped establish himself as one of the most prolific names in contemporary horror when he unleashed Insidious, which has earned four follow-up adventures. Now fans can experience what it would be like to truly head to “The Further,” as Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will be unleashing the haunted house “Insidious: The Further” this fall. Given the sprawling nature of the franchise up to this point, fans will likely be able to experience iconic components from a number of the films as opposed to being an adaptation of one specific entry. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort starting August 30th and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 5th.

Per press release, “Produced by Blumhouse Productions in association with Sony Pictures, Insidious tells the disturbing story of the Lamberts, a family haunted by evil supernatural forces after their son slips into an inexplicable comatose state after becoming possessed by a demonic entity. In the all-new Halloween Horror Nights haunted house, guests will follow in the footsteps of the Lamberts, encountering familiar settings and scares as they are transported directly into ‘The Further’ — the ethereal place where ghosts and demons lurk. And just like in the films, guests will quickly learn that the paranormal creatures are here to stay…”

“Guests’ journey into ‘Insidious: The Further’ begins as they step through the iconic red door, where many of the tormented spirits and demons from the franchise await — determined to ensnare humans and steal their souls. Fans will come face-to-face with The Red-Faced Demon, who will attempt to lure them into his lair; the grim KeyFace, hoping to lock his victims in this dark dimension; the ghastly and dangerous Bride in Black; and the vengeful spirit of the Man Who Can’t Breathe. As guests make their way through the haunted house, they’ll go from red door to red door — traveling deeper into a dark and timeless astral world where they must evade this collection of sinister creatures at every spine-chilling turn, or their souls will be trapped here…forever.”

“Select tickets and special vacation packages for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights are on sale now, including single-night tickets, Express Passes, the R.I.P Tour, which provides Priority V.I.P. entry to the haunted houses, and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life via a daytime, lights-on journey through select haunted house. Tickets for Universal Orlando’s first-ever Premium Scream Night on Thursday, August 29th — an unprecedented, limited-capacity event that gives fans access to everything they love about Halloween Horror Nights before the event officially opens — are also now available. More information about all Universal Orlando’s current Halloween Horror Nights offers and entitlements can be found at www.universalorlando.com/halloween.

“A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options for Universal Studios Hollywood are now available, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 p.m. Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change), in advance of the scheduled 7 p.m. event opening time, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again.

“Additional details, including new haunted houses coming to both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, will be revealed soon. For more information and to purchase tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood’s event, visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com/Halloween. For more information and to purchase tickets for Universal Orlando’s event, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/Halloween.”

