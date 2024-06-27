Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Heads to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Ghostbusters fans were given an entirely fresh adventure earlier this year with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, an experience that not only honored all the things that fans of the franchise love, but also introduced thrilling new elements into the series, which is exactly why that sequel will be honored at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. Coming to both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, fans will be able to immerse themselves in the world of the franchise in intense new ways, as the haunted houses will honor both the spooky and the silly elements of the sequel that fans loved. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort starting August 30th and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 5th.

Per press release, "The all-new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire haunted houses at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort bring the latest installment of the global Ghostbusters franchise to life as well as iconic ghosts, creatures, and characters from the beloved classic series in authentic haunted houses that capture the horror and humor for which the films are known. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will transport fans of the film franchise to New York City where the Spengler family teams up with the original Ghostbusters who are now at the helm of a top-secret research lab for their ghost-busting enterprise. With the daunting discovery of an old relic that has set free the vengeful spirit of Garraka, who threatens to freeze everyone to death, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their city and save the world from a second Ice Age."

"As guests venture through the haunted houses, they will find themselves in the sinister world of the supernatural, from Ray's Occult Books shop to the Ghostbusters' new high-tech lab and containment facility to the dank New York City sewer system. Fans will embark on this petrifying journey alongside the Ghostbusters, encountering iconic ghosts who slime and nefarious villains who are out for revenge -- all while trying to escape an army of ghastly creatures bent on cracking bones and turning their veins into rivers of ice. As they navigate their way through freezing and frightening conditions, the Ghostbusters will need their wit and humor to defend the city they love from a terror too chilling to believe.

"Select tickets and special vacation packages for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights are on sale now, including single-night tickets, Express Passes, the R.I.P Tour, which provides Priority V.I.P. entry to the haunted houses, and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life via a daytime, lights-on journey through select haunted house. Tickets for Universal Orlando's first-ever Premium Scream Night on Thursday, August 29th -- an unprecedented, limited-capacity event that gives fans access to everything they love about Halloween Horror Nights before the event officially opens -- are also now available. More information about all Universal Orlando's current Halloween Horror Nights offers and entitlements can be found at www.universalorlando.com/halloween.

"A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options for Universal Studios Hollywood are now available, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 p.m. Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change), in advance of the scheduled 7 p.m. event opening time, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again.

"For fans interested in digging deeper into the terror at Halloween Horror Nights, check out the Discover Universal Blog, which unearths more details about the two original haunted houses -- 'Monstruos 2: The Nightmare of Latin America' and 'Dead Exposure: Death Valley' -- at Universal Studios Hollywood. New updates will be posted regularly for the events at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

"Fans can get their Halloween Horror Nights gear now with an all-new merchandise collection available for purchase at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as online at http://shop.universalorlando.com. New items include a t-shirt and hat for the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire haunted house.

"Additional details, including new haunted houses coming to both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, will be revealed soon. For more information and to purchase tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood's event, visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com/Halloween. For more information and to purchase tickets for Universal Orlando's event, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/Halloween."

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on August 30th and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 5th.

