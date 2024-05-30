Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights Offering First-Ever "Premium Scream" Preview Night

Halloween Horror Nights will be kicking off earlier than ever this year at Universal Orlando Resort, immersing fans in all of the thrills and chills of Halloween, but the park announced today that there will be an all-new opportunity to get a taste of the terror earlier than ever. This year, Universal Orlando Resort will be unveiling its "Premium Scream Night" event that will allow a limited number of guests to get in on the action before the event officially kicks off, while still enjoying the impressive and immersive events only available at Halloween Horror Nights. Tickets for the event will go on sale on June 6th and the Premium Scream Night will be held on August 29th.

Per press release, "It's every Halloween Horror Nights fan's dream (or nightmare) come true -- for the first time ever, guests can experience Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights before it officially opens with limited capacity and shorter wait times at an exclusive Premium Scream Night event on Thursday, August 29th. Tickets for this unparalleled experience go on sale on Thursday, June 6th."

"Premium Scream Night guests will earn the ultimate bragging rights as they will be among the first to face this year's slate of all-new frights comprised of 10 horrifying, movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by the twisted minds of Universal's Entertainment team, five scare zones filled with hordes of menacing creatures and outrageous live entertainment.

Ticketholders will also enjoy:

Everything fans love about the world's premier Halloween event in a more intimate experience -- complete with limited capacity and shorter wait times;

Staggered entry by group into the haunted houses, so everyone will fall prey to the scares lurking at every turn;

A selection of all-you-care-to-enjoy food items created by Universal's award-winning culinary team and inspired by this season's haunts, as well as non-alcoholic beverages;

An exclusive event souvenir credential and lanyard;

Access to select attractions at Universal Studios Florida;

and free self-parking on August 29th.

Tickets for the Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night event are limited and will be available for purchase online beginning June 6th for $350 plus tax. Universal Annual and Seasonal Passholders can purchase tickets for the discounted price of $325 plus tax.

Halloween Horror Nights officially kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on August 30th.

