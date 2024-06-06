A Quiet Place Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Hollywood

The unsettling world of A Quiet Place, in which otherworldly monsters who hunt by sound have overrun the planet, launched in 2018 with the debut movie and continued in 2021's A Quiet Place Part Two and this year's prequel A Quiet Place: Day One, but Halloween Horror Nights is taking the terror to new heights with a haunted house at this year's event. Guests at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will get to immerse themselves in the frightening world, and while the characters in the film keep things quiet in order to survive, guests at this year's event will likely be able to escape harm as they scream their way through the attraction. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on August 30th and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 5th.

Per press release, "Directed by John Krasinski and critically acclaimed for its suspenseful yet mostly silent storytelling, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II follow the Abbott family as they try to survive the aftermath of sightless creatures with a sharp sense of hearing that draws them to prey on anything that makes the slightest noise. Mirroring the silence in the films, the haunted houses will embrace unique sound design, special effects, and the adept performances of the scare-actors to convey the ominous sense of dread depicted in the films."

"Consequential to the storyline, Halloween Horror Nights will incorporate the use of American Sign Language (ASL) for the first time ever within the 'A Quiet Place' haunted houses to capture the authenticity of the films. Fans will relive the tension that will come to life in the iconic scenes from the first two films, including traveling through the farmhouse that serves as the Abbott family's shelter and stepping into the root cellar where Evelyn Abbott escapes to give birth as one of the creatures closes in. The snarls of the larger-than-life predators will follow guests at every spine-chilling turn, and guests must remember: if they hear you, they will hunt you."

Fans can head to HalloweenHorrorNights.com to purchase tickets to the events. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on August 30th and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 5th. Additionally, for the first time ever, fans at Universal Orlando Resort can purchase tickets for their Premium Scream Night ahead of the official opening on August 29th.

