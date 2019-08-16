Halloween III: Season of the Witch Star Would “Love” a Cameo in New Halloween Sequels

The original Halloween in 1978 became a major success with movie audiences, resulting in the studio moving forward with a sequel that continued the adventures of Michael Myers in Halloween II. The franchise shifted gears with Halloween III: Season of the Witch in 1982, delivering another story that unfolded on the holiday, depicting a nefarious toymaker who used ancient runes to kill the children who wore his Halloween masks when a specific jingle came on the TV. The film starred Tom Atkins and, while every other Halloween sequel explored the Michael Myers narrative, the actor would love to return to the franchise with a cameo in the upcoming Halloween Kills or Halloween Ends.

“I would love to do a cameo in one of the new ones, I’d jump right in that,” Atkins confirmed with ComicBook.com. “I would love to do that. I haven’t seen Jamie [Lee Curtis recently]. A lot of people think, ‘Oh my God, all you Hollywood people live on the same block, and you see each other all the time.’ And we don’t. But she and I, we did see each other about four or five years ago in Indianapolis, where she did a convention as a fundraiser for the [Los Angeles Children’s Hospital]. And it was great seeing her again. And it was really easy and nice being around her.”

He added, “And I think [Halloween star] Chuck Cyphers was there. I think Chuck is going to be in this next one. He was in a bunch of those early ones, the original and a bunch thereafter. So he’s going to be in it. I would love to do it. But [the filmmakers], so far, they haven’t jumped out at me.”

One of Atkins’ breakout horror roles came in Halloween director John Carpenter‘s The Fog in 1980, in which he co-starred with Curtis. Last year’s Halloween marked not only the return of Curtis to the franchise for the first time since 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection, but also Carpenter’s first direct involvement since Halloween III, as he served as a producer on last year’s sequel.

Audiences were initially turned off and confused by Myers’ omission from Halloween III back in 1982, though fans have grown to appreciate the film over the years. Last year’s sequel even included references to that film, as a group of trick-or-treaters wore the memorable skull, witch, and jack-o’-lantern masks from that film as Michael Myers stalked the streets of Haddonfield, Illinois.

“Oh were there? I didn’t see it, I’m sad to say,” Atkins shared when alerted of the Easter eggs. “That’s great.”

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

