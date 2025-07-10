Dexter: Resurrection Writer Reveals How Many Seasons Are Planned

The creative team behind Dexter: Resurrection has already mapped out multiple seasons of the show. When Dexter Morgan was killed at the end of Dexter: New Blood, fans were distraught. The show was pretty good, though fans began to turn on it toward the end as it rushed to tie up a bunch of loose ends (while also creating new ones). It left fans a bit unfulfilled, but the creators of the show proclaimed that Dexter was dead and that would be the end of the road for him. However, with enough demand and a phone call from Michael C. Hall, the team behind the show found a way to bring Dexter back from the dead with Dexter: Resurrection.

The new series will officially premiere this weekend and the first reactions from critics are glowing. ComicBook gave Dexter: Resurrection a 4 out of 5 in its review, noting that it’s a tremendous return to form for Dexter that keeps the story fresh. At the time of writing this article, Dexter: Resurrection holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though it’s likely it will drop as more critics see the show and publish reviews in the coming days and weeks. Nevertheless, it’s a positive sign for the show and it seems like it’s going to be a huge hit for Paramount.

Dexter: Resurrection Writers Pitched Three Seasons to Michael C. Hall, But There Could Be More

When speaking with Collider, creator Clyde Phillips and writer/producer Scott Reynolds were asked about how long they want to make Dexter: Resurrection for. Phillips noted that it’s partially up to how long Michael C. Hall wants to do it, but Hall has committed to doing multiple seasons of the show. Reynolds chimed in to say that they pitched Hall three seasons of Dexter: Resurrection when they began developing the show, but stated that it can “continue on”, which suggests there’s room for more if everyone is interested. Whether that third season also has an idea of how to end the show remains to be seen, though.

The Dexter franchise is a bit infamous for having controversial endings, so it’ll be interesting to see how things get resolved later down the line. Michael C. Hall told Jake Hamilton that he has realized the most logical endings for the show haven’t always been the ones that resonated the most for the audience and joked that Dexter might have to “get shot into space” to have a definitive ending. It seems unlikely that Dexter will die again given they already tried that and it didn’t work. Prison is also an obvious option, but may be too bleak at this point given the attachment fans have developed. Maybe Dexter will finally get to have his happy ending, but it will be a few years at least before we find out.

Dexter: Resurrection is expected to be one of the biggest shows of the summer and Paramount has spared no expense in promoting it. There have been airplane banner ads, trivia nights at New York baseball games, Times Square ads, and so on.

Dexter: Resurrection premieres on July 11th with a special two episode premiere.