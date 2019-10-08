Halloween Kills Returning to Famous Halloween II Location

Last year’s Halloween ignored the events of all of the films in the franchise other than the original 1978 installment, but new set photos from Halloween Kills seemingly confirm the upcoming sequel will at least partially take place at Haddonfield Memorial Hospital, a major location from 1981’s Halloween II. A fan snapped photos of the now-shooting sequel in which a local hospital is adorned with the fictional facility’s signage, yet with the events of Halloween II no longer being canonical, it’s unclear how the location will factor into the new film. Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

Well look what it is. As if anybody needed any further confirmation. #HalloweenKills Thanks @loneamorphous pic.twitter.com/cxFFVRh2TJ — Jordana 🎃 (@Jordana_LaQueen) October 5, 2019

In Halloween II, after surviving her terrifying encounter with Michael Myers, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is taken to Haddonfield Memorial Hospital, receiving the medical care she requires while being mildly sedated. Michael manages to make his way to the hospital in hopes of finishing off his reign of terror, killing hospital employees along the way while Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) attempts to investigate why Michael is so persistent on his path.

Much of the film unfolds at this location, while Loomis makes the discovery that Laurie is Michael’s long-lost sister, confirming this as the motivation for his mayhem. In all subsequent sequels, the familial connection is what set Michael on his deadly path. Last year’s sequel, however, not only ignored the reveals of all of the sequels, but directly addressed the idea of Michael and Laurie being siblings and retconned this element of the mythology.

Very few details about the new film have been confirmed, leading us to speculate just how much of the film could take place at the hospital or if it will merely serve as an Easter egg for fans who are familiar with the 1981 sequel. Last year’s film concluded with Laurie, her daughter, and her granddaughter all escaping Michael’s wrath as he seemingly burned up in a house, with it being possible that either the Strode women, or even Michael himself, could have their injuries treated at the hospital, only for the narrative to then move away from the hospital.

