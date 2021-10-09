Halloween Kills: Kyle Richards Broke Her Nose During Michael Myers Fight Scene

After being delayed a whole year due to the pandemic, Halloween Kills is finally being released next week. There’s a lot to look forward to from the long-awaited sequel, including the return of some original Halloween stars. In addition to Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, Kyle Richards will also be returning as Lindsey Wallace. The Real Housewives star has been sharing some fun content leading up to the Halloween Kills release. Yesterday, she posted a throwback from the original movie, and recent interviews with ET Online and US Weekly shed some light on her Halloween Kills filming experience. During the chats, she revealed she actually broke her nose during production.

“I was working with a stunt coordinator to do a fight scene with Michael Myers and umm, yeah, let’s just say while I was rehearsing something flew back and hit me in the face and I knew immediately that something was wrong,” Richards shared with ET. “I didn’t know it was broken when it happened … I just knew I hurt myself, but I didn’t tell anybody. I didn’t want the stunt double to step in and have them be like, ‘Oh Kyle, you know, let the stunt double handle this,’” she added when talking to US Weekly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Richards continued, “As I got back to L.A. … I was like, ‘What is going on?’ Then my makeup artist in L.A. said, ‘You have a bone poking out of here. What’s going on?’ And so I went to the doctor,” she explained. “It didn’t bleed, so I thought I was fine. It was hurting for a long time.”

Richards also spoke about returning to the franchise for the first time in 42 years.

“I’m just so happy to be back on the big screen, again, doing what I love most, my first love, which is acting,” Richards shared. “I’m just grateful.” She added, “I had no idea it was going to be such a big deal and that, you know, it would have fans still passionate about it after all of these years … Just like when I signed on to do the Housewives, I thought I was doing a job for two months and I didn’t know if it was going to be a flop or a hit. And here we are [the] No. 1 show on Bravo all these years later. So, you know, you just never know.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.