Blumhouse Shares New Photo to Announce Halloween Kills Has Begun Shooting

To confirm that Halloween Kills has officially begun shooting, Blumhouse Productions took to Reddit to share a photo of killer Michael Myers’ iconic kitchen knife in the chair of director David Gordon Green. The photo doesn’t offer anything in the way of plot hints, as it is literally just a knife sitting in a chair, yet it still has horror fans excited to remember that, this time next year, we will be preparing ourselves to see the continued adventures of Michael Myers after last year’s Halloween brought the character back to the forefront of the genre. Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020.

The film will once again be directed by Green, who directed last year’s sequel, based on a script he wrote with Danny McBride. Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her role as Laurie Strode, while Nick Castle, who played the masked killer in the original 1978 film, is also slated to return in some capacity. John Carpenter, original director and co-writer, will serve as an executive producer and composer.

Earlier this week, Curtis teased what fans could expect from the new film.

“What I love that David and Danny and company did is they connected the dots for 40 years, now they’re going back to really unpack the first movie, bringing back all those characters whose lives were affected by what happened in 1978,” Curtis shared with Collider.

Not only do fans have Halloween Kills to look forward to, but the third film in the trilogy from these filmmakers, Halloween Ends, is slated to land in 2021, with Curtis noting that film would look at the “sort of cultural phenomenon of violence.”

She added, “That’s what the third movie ultimately is, a very powerful examination of violence. It comes at it from a slightly different way. You’ll like it… If you believe in me at all, I promise you what David Gordon Green has come up with as a way to complete this trilogy is sensational.”

