Netflix’s New Mystical Horror is Officially Confirmed a Hit with 1.5 Million Views

A terrifying new paranormal horror movie is currently taking over Netflix. It’s brought in nearly 2 million views this week alone and has risen to the #3 spot on the Global Top 10 Most Watched list. What’s even better is that it’s set in a location that’s absolutely perfect for a horror film: a dense, mysterious forest in Indonesia that has long been the center of terrifying hauntings and supernatural occurrences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alas Roban, set in the Alas Roban forest of Indonesia, centers on a single mother and nurse, Sita, as she travels through the haunted road with her visually impaired daughter, Gendis. But not all is as it seems, and soon Gendis begins developing a horrifying second sight, seeing chilling visions. So far, the early audience reviews are middling, and while the premise and acting are better than expected, there seems to be a disconnect between the leads, making the mother-daughter relationship less believable.

Alas Roban is Bringing Back Ghost Horror in a Big Way

Play video

Recent horror has been a whole lot of creature features, vampire flicks, and revenge stories. And we’re definitely not complaining about that. But ghost horror has fallen a bit by the wayside. Alas Roban said “no thanks” to continuing that trend, and instead chose to incorporate Indonesian lore into one of the most terrifying ghost stories of the year. But while it was truly chilling, viewers still thought it had a long way to go before it could be great. “The setting itself is actually interesting. The forest feels dark and symbolic, and it could have been a strong background for the film. Unfortunately, the execution does not fully work. The story often feels confusing, not in a good or intriguing way, but in a way that makes it hard to stay emotionally connected. Some scenes feel too long, while important moments are rushed or not explained clearly,” said one viewer.

Sound design choices were another major complaint; viewers felt that the music was out of place in a movie like Alas Roban. But if you can look past those things, you’re in for a film that will leave you feeling genuinely frightened, one that’s set in a place that deserves more love than it gets in mainstream film.

Do you think Alas Roban deserves its spot in the Top 10? What’s your favorite moment from the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other horror fans are saying.