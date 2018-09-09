‘Halloween’ Debuts With 100% Positive Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Fans still have to wait a little bit longer to see the latest Halloween installment, but it sounds like they should set their expectations pretty high.

Over the weekend, Halloween debuted with a 100% score on the popular movie review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, following the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. At the time of this writing, the film has a total of eleven reviews on its Rotten Tomatoes page, all of which are classified as the positive – or “Fresh” – rating.

This 100% debut for Halloween is pretty darn impressive, even after the rousing reactions that have already made their way to social media. As a whole, the Halloween franchise has had an interesting performance on Rotten Tomatoes, with the original film being “Certified Fresh” with a 93% rating, and the subsequent sequels and remakes falling much, much lower on the scale. The first proper sequel, Halloween II, currently holds a 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the more recent H2: Halloween II holds a 19%.

Granted, it’s safe to assume that the newest Halloween‘s score won’t stay at 100%, as scores for most movies generally end up evening out as more reviews as collected. But there’s a chance that Halloween could even out in that higher range before hit makes its way to potentially being “Certified Fresh”.

The newest installment will see Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) coming face-to-face with Michael Myers once again, in a plot that will see the horror icon coming to terms with her past in an interesting way.

“Laurie Strode had something happen to her that no one in our lives should ever have happen and she just reacted in her intelligent way to save her life.” Curtis explained to ComicBook.com. “Period. End of story, the movie ends. This new movie picks up 40 years later and what happened is, 40 years later, there was no trauma therapy. No one went in and gave her mental health services. She was raised by Midwestern, simple people who said, ‘Baby, you’re okay,’ and she went back to school two days later with just a little scar on her arm and that’s it.”

“Laurie Strode was a 17-year-old high school student who nobody paid any attention to.” Curtis continued. “And now she is demanding a moment, and that’s who we meet 40 years later. It’s powerful. And that’s what [co-writer/director] David [Gordon Green] so beautifully has woven back and you’ve left this woman with nothing but, she’s become the boy who cried wolf. She is that persevering woman who has spent every day of her adulthood…she was 17. Every day of her adult life has been spent preparing for when [Michael Myers is] coming back, where he’s coming back.”

Halloween will arrive in theaters on October 19th.