Rob Zombie ‘Halloween’ Star Is “Glad” There Wasn’t a Third Film

Rob Zombie helped briefly revive the Halloween franchise with his two reboot films in 2007 and 2009, yet the series then stagnated until the release of last year’s Halloween. Star of those two films, Scout Taylor-Compton, recently admitted she was glad a third Zombie film never happened, as the studio was limiting the filmmaker’s vision for the possible conclusion of the trilogy, leading to Zombie himself parting ways from the series.

“Rob was done after the second one,” Taylor-Compton shared with SYFY WIRE. “There was a lot of stuff that was going on, and I mean, I was too young to really understand what was going on. But I do know that we were contacted. Myself and [Michael Myers actor] Tyler [Mane] were contacted by Dimension to do a third. They had sent a copy of the script. They didn’t have a director, but they had a tentative tape date, and that was it.”

Zombie’s films may have briefly brought the series back from the dead, but it was clear that his name attached as the director was more compelling to audiences than just the recognition of the “Halloween” name. Without him involved, the production was restricted, and ultimately fell apart.

“And they pretty much cut funds in half. It was the strangest phone call I’ve ever gotten in my entire life,” the actress explained. “When I heard that Rob wasn’t gonna be a part of it, I called Tyler and I talked to him. And he said that he had gotten the same offer. We were so hesitant on doing it. And we saw the media, all the different directors that they had attached to it and all this stuff. I was indifferent with what I wanted to do; it seemed so unorganized and so up in the air.”

Compton-Taylor played Laurie Strode in the series, a role originated by Jamie Lee Curtis in the 1978 original. The actress explained that she was conflicted about leaving such a memorable role behind, yet knew it was the right decision to make.

“Then I was like, ‘Well, if I don’t do [the movie], they’re gonna get someone else to train what I’ve worked so hard on,’” Taylor-Compton confessed. “But I’m kinda glad that it didn’t happen, because the way that the offer came in, it was not from loving hands.”

Last year’s sequel saw the return of Curtis to the franchise, as well as original director/co-writer John Carpenter as an executive producer, with those elements helping honor what made the series such a success in the first place.

