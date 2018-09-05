New ‘Halloween’ Movie Trailer Released

An all-new trailer for the upcoming Halloween has debuted to give fans an even better look at what to expect from a fatal confrontation between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. Check out the new trailer above before the film lands in theaters on Oct. 19th.

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

Since the series’ debut in 1978, fans have grown accustomed to seeing essentially the same story structure unfold repeatedly. The original film saw Michael Myers escape a mental institution and return to his hometown on Halloween night, killing off teens that crossed his path. With the exception of Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the only film devoid of Myers, each follow-up film and Rob Zombie’s remake series followed this structure.

This new sequel will ignore the events of all sequels, taking place 40 years after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was mysteriously targeted by the masked killer.

“Laurie Strode had something happen to her that no one in our lives should ever have happen and she just reacted in her intelligent way to save her life. Period. End of story, the movie ends,” Curtis pointed out earlier this year to ComicBook.com. “This new movie picks up 40 years later and what happened is, 40 years later, there was no trauma therapy. No one went in and gave her mental health services. She was raised by Midwestern, simple people who said, ‘Baby, you’re okay,’ and she went back to school two days later with just a little scar on her arm and that’s it.”

In the time since that confrontation, it was more than physical pain that Laurie had to attempt to recover from.

“And, in the process, two marriages, dissolved,” the actress detailed. “And a child, but then the child was taken from her because how can you raise a child…and then the irony, you can imagine [her daughter] Karen’s first day in first grade, Laurie Strode walks in and says, ‘What’s your exit strategy?’ ‘I’m sorry, what?’ ‘What’s your exit strategy?’ Now, today, sadly, every first grader knows what shelter in place means, knows what an active shooter alert means. Our children today are prepared for that horrible reality, but in 1978? You can imagine why the state stepped in and took Karen from Laurie to be raised by her dad because Laurie couldn’t raise her. That’s the woman. It’s fascinating when you have someone unchecked like that.”

