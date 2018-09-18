Original ‘Halloween’ Star Teases Another Possible John Carpenter Reunion in the Future

Nick Castle performed a majority of the scenes featuring a masked Michael Myers in 1978’s Halloween, which was co-written and directed by John Carpenter. The two reunited to work on this year’s upcoming sequel, though Castle teased this might not be the only reunion for the duo on the horizon.

In recent years, Carpenter has focused more of his energy on creating music and touring with his albums, yet one song that devout fans have been hoping to hear in concert is the theme for Big Trouble in Little China as performed by The Coupe De Villes. Carpenter and Castle were members of the group, in addition to fellow filmmaker Tommy Lee Wallace.

“Well, I had lunch with John last week, and I said, ‘How’s it going on this tour?’ He was telling me about it, and he said, ‘You know we’re going to end at the Palladium here in Los Angeles?’ He said, ‘Maybe we need to get the Coupes together,’” Castle shared with ComicBook.com. “I looked at him, ‘Was he kidding?’ He didn’t tell me. I said, ‘I don’t know if we can carry off that song anymore, the pipes aren’t that strong,’ but we’ll see.”

The partnership between Castle and Carpenter dates back to the original film, with the director offering Castle a unique opportunity to get an inside look at the world of filmmaking, which resulted in the actor accepting the iconic role of the killer.

Castle previously shared, “My only reason for being on the set was to kind of demystify the directing experience for me, because [director] John [Carpenter] was a pal, they were shooting the majority of this near my house, really, and he said, ‘Well, why don’t you just be the guy walking around in the mask and you’ll be here the whole time?’”

In the original film, “On a black and unholy Halloween night years ago, little Michael Myers brutally slaughtered his sister in cold blood. But for the last fifteen years, town residents have rested easy, knowing that he was safely locked away in a mental hospital — until tonight. Tonight, Michael returns to the same quiet neighborhood to relive his grisly murder again…and again…and again. For this is a night of evil. Tonight is Halloween!”

Carpenter served as executive producer on the new sequel, as well as crafted its score. Castle appears in a cameo in the new sequel.

You can grab a copy of Halloween‘s 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack September 25th and see the new film in theaters on October 19th.

